{{ timeAgo('2018-10-09 12:31:09 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosiers In The Pros: Oct. 2-8

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.
Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

Fe0t73wqhiqiirmiioe9
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) attempts to catch a pass in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Bank of America Stadium. The former IU standout tied his season high in catches (3) and set a new career high in receiving yards (38) in the Panthers' 33-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
Jeremy Brevard / USA TODAY Sports Images

NFL

Ian Thomas (Played at IU from 2016-17): TE, Carolina Panthers -- Three receptions for a career-high 38 receiving yards in a 33-31 win over the New York Giants. His three catches also tied a season and career-high. Season Totals: 10 receptions, 72 receiving yards.

Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Seven carries for 15 yards, two receptions for 15 yards in a 41-17 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coleman was relegated back to the team's No. 2 running back with starter Devonta Freeman returning from injury. Atlanta is 2-3 overall on the season. Season Totals: 61 carries, 215 rushing yards, one touchdown; 12 receptions, 99 receiving yards, one touchdown.

Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Active but did not record any stats in a 33-31 loss at the Carolina Panthers. He's reportedly dealing with a knee injury that he sustained in Week 4. Season Totals: five receptions, 56 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 468 total yards of offense in a 33-31 win at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 468.4 yards per contest and are 5-0 on the season.

Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 412 total yards of offense in a 26-10 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. The Chargers rank sixth in the NFL in total offense at 405.2 yards per contest and are 3-2 on the season.

Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Active and played on special teams but did not record any stats in a 19-16 overtime loss at the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is 2-3 on the season.

Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - The Bears had their bye week in Week 5. Season Totals: 64 carries, 203 rushing yards, one touchdown; 10 receptions, 78 receiving yards.

NBA

Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- Sat out the Kings' 128-123 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 4 due to a sprained right thumb, then missed Sacramento's 122-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 5 ... Returned against Haifa Maccabi Haifa and tallied 6 points, 3 steals and two rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench.

OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- Rejoined the team on Monday after sitting out the Raptors' first two preseason games for excused personal reasons.

• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, New Orleans Pelicans -- One turnover in one as a starter in a 106-100 preseason loss at the New York Knicks.

Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Averaged 14.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 23.5 minutes starting at center in preseason wins over the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- Averaged 4 points and 6.3 in 13.7 minutes per game in preseason wins over the Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets and a loss to the Washington Wizards ... Started against the Wizards but failed to score in 23 minutes.

