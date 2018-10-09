Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

• Ian Thomas (Played at IU from 2016-17): TE, Carolina Panthers -- Three receptions for a career-high 38 receiving yards in a 33-31 win over the New York Giants. His three catches also tied a season and career-high. Season Totals: 10 receptions, 72 receiving yards.

• Tevin Coleman (2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Seven carries for 15 yards, two receptions for 15 yards in a 41-17 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Coleman was relegated back to the team's No. 2 running back with starter Devonta Freeman returning from injury. Atlanta is 2-3 overall on the season. Season Totals: 61 carries, 215 rushing yards, one touchdown; 12 receptions, 99 receiving yards, one touchdown.

• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Active but did not record any stats in a 33-31 loss at the Carolina Panthers. He's reportedly dealing with a knee injury that he sustained in Week 4. Season Totals: five receptions, 56 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 468 total yards of offense in a 33-31 win at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 468.4 yards per contest and are 5-0 on the season.

• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 412 total yards of offense in a 26-10 win over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. The Chargers rank sixth in the NFL in total offense at 405.2 yards per contest and are 3-2 on the season.

• Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Active and played on special teams but did not record any stats in a 19-16 overtime loss at the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football. Dallas is 2-3 on the season.

• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - The Bears had their bye week in Week 5. Season Totals: 64 carries, 203 rushing yards, one touchdown; 10 receptions, 78 receiving yards.