Hoosiers In The Pros: Oct. 16-22
Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.
NFL
• Tevin Coleman (played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Starting in place of the injured Devonta Freeman, tallied 11 carries for 50 yards - both team highs - and one touchdown, plus two catches for 32 yards in a 23-20 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Season Totals: 82 carries, 310 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 15 receptions, 165 receiving yards, two touchdowns.
UNTOUCHED.@Teco_Raww goes 30 yards for the @AtlantaFalcons TD! #InBrotherhood— NFL (@NFL) October 23, 2018
📺: #NYGvsATL on ESPN pic.twitter.com/i7sfL8b5tb
• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Team-high 12 carries for 39 yards and one touchdown, plus one catch for nine yards in a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Season Totals: 90 carries, 311 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 11 receptions, 87 receiving yards.
.@JHowardx24 is IN.— NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2018
Touchdown, @chicagobears!
📺: CBS #DaBears pic.twitter.com/B0dDY0MexK
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 331 total yards of offense in a 39-10 win at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Rams rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 445.3 yards per contest and are 7-0 on the season.
• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 344 total yards of offense in a 20-19 win over the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The Chargers rank third in the NFL in total offense at 402.7 yards per contest and are 5-2 on the season.
• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury last week. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.
• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Active but did not record any stats in 21-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
NBA
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.0 minutes per game as a starter across four contests in wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets and losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 17 points on 40 percent shooting from the floor in 31.3 minutes per game across three contests (one start) in losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers and a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.7 minutes per game across three contests (two starts) in losses to the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans and a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game across four games (one start) in wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.
• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- Waived by the New Orleans Pelicans but eventually signed a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 20. The contract affords him the opportunity to split time between the Kings and their G League affiliate in Stockton, Calif.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game as a starter across four contests in losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors and wins over the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 8.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench across four contests in a win over the Atlanta Hawks and losses to the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
• Thomas Bryant (2015-17): F, Washington Wizards -- Has yet to make his debut for the Wizards.
