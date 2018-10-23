Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs past New York Giants free safety Curtis Riley (35) for touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coleman, a former IU standout, recorded team-highs in both carries (11) and rushing yards (50) along with one touchdown in a 23-20 Falcons victory on Monday Night Football. Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports Images

NFL

• Tevin Coleman (played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Starting in place of the injured Devonta Freeman, tallied 11 carries for 50 yards - both team highs - and one touchdown, plus two catches for 32 yards in a 23-20 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Season Totals: 82 carries, 310 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 15 receptions, 165 receiving yards, two touchdowns.



• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Team-high 12 carries for 39 yards and one touchdown, plus one catch for nine yards in a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Season Totals: 90 carries, 311 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 11 receptions, 87 receiving yards.

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 331 total yards of offense in a 39-10 win at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Rams rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 445.3 yards per contest and are 7-0 on the season. • Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 344 total yards of offense in a 20-19 win over the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The Chargers rank third in the NFL in total offense at 402.7 yards per contest and are 5-2 on the season. • Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury last week. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards. • Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday. • Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Active but did not record any stats in 21-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

NBA