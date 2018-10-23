Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-23 12:21:06 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Hoosiers In The Pros: Oct. 16-22

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

A8dzaskteqdbtvdnqr0t
Atlanta Falcons running back Tevin Coleman (26) runs past New York Giants free safety Curtis Riley (35) for touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coleman, a former IU standout, recorded team-highs in both carries (11) and rushing yards (50) along with one touchdown in a 23-20 Falcons victory on Monday Night Football.
Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports Images

NFL

Tevin Coleman (played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Starting in place of the injured Devonta Freeman, tallied 11 carries for 50 yards - both team highs - and one touchdown, plus two catches for 32 yards in a 23-20 win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Season Totals: 82 carries, 310 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 15 receptions, 165 receiving yards, two touchdowns.

Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Team-high 12 carries for 39 yards and one touchdown, plus one catch for nine yards in a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Season Totals: 90 carries, 311 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 11 receptions, 87 receiving yards.

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 331 total yards of offense in a 39-10 win at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The Rams rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 445.3 yards per contest and are 7-0 on the season.

Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Helped the Chargers tally 344 total yards of offense in a 20-19 win over the Tennessee Titans at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The Chargers rank third in the NFL in total offense at 402.7 yards per contest and are 5-2 on the season.

Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury last week. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.

Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in a 20-17 loss to the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Active but did not record any stats in 21-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

NBA

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- 21.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.0 minutes per game as a starter across four contests in wins over the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets and losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 17 points on 40 percent shooting from the floor in 31.3 minutes per game across three contests (one start) in losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers and a win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 9.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23.7 minutes per game across three contests (two starts) in losses to the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans and a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game across four games (one start) in wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls.

• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- Waived by the New Orleans Pelicans but eventually signed a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 20. The contract affords him the opportunity to split time between the Kings and their G League affiliate in Stockton, Calif.

Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 6.5 points and 6.0 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game as a starter across four contests in losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors and wins over the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 8.0 points and 8.5 rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench across four contests in a win over the Atlanta Hawks and losses to the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-17): F, Washington Wizards -- Has yet to make his debut for the Wizards.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}