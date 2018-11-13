Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 37.7 minutes per game as a starter across three contests in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, win at the Miami Heat and loss at the Houston Rockets.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 30.6 minutes per game off the bench across two contests in a loss at the San Antonio Spurs and a win over the Indiana Pacers. Gordon was inactive for the Rockets' loss at the Oklahoma City Thunder due to leg soreness.

• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal in nine minutes off the bench in the Kings' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 9. He did not play in losses to the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers and Sacrmento's win over the San Antonio Spurs.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 14.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game off the bench across three contests in a win at the Sacramento Kings, a win over the New York Knicks and a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game off the bench across three contests in losses to the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers and a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game as a starter across three contests in a win over the Atlanta Hawks, a win at the Detroit Pistons and a loss at the Philadelphia 76ers.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 7.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game as a starter across three contests in a win at the Atlanta Hawks, a loss at the Toronto Raptors and a loss to the Orlando Magic.

*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.