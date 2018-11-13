Hoosiers In The Pros: Nov. 6-12
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.
NBA
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 37.7 minutes per game as a starter across three contests in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, win at the Miami Heat and loss at the Houston Rockets.
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 30.6 minutes per game off the bench across two contests in a loss at the San Antonio Spurs and a win over the Indiana Pacers. Gordon was inactive for the Rockets' loss at the Oklahoma City Thunder due to leg soreness.
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 8 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal in nine minutes off the bench in the Kings' win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 9. He did not play in losses to the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers and Sacrmento's win over the San Antonio Spurs.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 14.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game off the bench across three contests in a win at the Sacramento Kings, a win over the New York Knicks and a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game off the bench across three contests in losses to the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers and a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game as a starter across three contests in a win over the Atlanta Hawks, a win at the Detroit Pistons and a loss at the Philadelphia 76ers.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 7.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game as a starter across three contests in a win at the Atlanta Hawks, a loss at the Toronto Raptors and a loss to the Orlando Magic.
*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.
NFL
• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Team-high 11 carries for 44 yards, plus three catches for 19 yards in a 28-16 loss at the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Falcons dropped to 4-5 overall on the year with the defeat. Season Totals: 106 carries, 442 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 24 receptions, 242 receiving yards, four touchdowns.
• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Team-high 11 carries for 21 yards, plus one catch for 11 yards in a 34-22 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The NFC North Division-leading Bears moved to 6-3 overall on the year with the victory. Season Totals: 137 carries, 450 rushing yards, five touchdowns; 12 receptions, 98 receiving yards.
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 456 total yards of offense in a 36-31 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Rams moved to 9-1 overall on the season and rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 448 yards per contest.
• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the Chargers in tallying 335 total yards of offense in a 20-6 win at the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. The Chargers moved to 7-2 overall on the season and rank No. 11 in the NFL in total offense at 392.1 yards per contest.
• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Recorded his first career tackle in a 27-20 win at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys moved to 4-5 overall on the season.
• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Inactive for the Eagles' 27-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury on Oct. 16. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.