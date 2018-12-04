Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NBA and NFL.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Has missed the Pacers' last seven games since exiting their Nov. 17 contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks with a knee injury. The Pacers released a statement Friday saying Oladipo is out indefinitely.



• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 17.0 points on 41.1 percent shooting from the floor and 40.5 percent from 3-point range in 31.3 minutes per game across four contests (one start): A loss to the Dallas Mavericks, a win at the San Antonio Spurs, a win over the Chicago Bulls, a loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon got the start against Dallas.

• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- One assist in 72 seconds off the bench in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Playing time has been hard to come by for Ferrell lately, as he not played in seven of Sacramento's last 10 games dating back to Nov. 10 despite carrying no injury designation. He did not play in the Kings' win over the Pacers on Dec. 1.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: Wins at the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, a win over the Golden State Warriors and a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: A loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and a win over the Indiana Pacers.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game as a starter across two contests: A win over the Atlanta Hawks and a loss to the Utah Jazz. He is currently day-to-day with a left rib contusion.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 9.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Losses at the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers, a win over the Milwaukee Bucks and a loss to the Washington Wizards.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Losses at the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers, a win over the Brooklyn Nets and a win at the New York Knicks.

*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.