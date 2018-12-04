Hoosiers In The Pros: Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NBA and NFL.
NBA
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Has missed the Pacers' last seven games since exiting their Nov. 17 contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks with a knee injury. The Pacers released a statement Friday saying Oladipo is out indefinitely.
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 17.0 points on 41.1 percent shooting from the floor and 40.5 percent from 3-point range in 31.3 minutes per game across four contests (one start): A loss to the Dallas Mavericks, a win at the San Antonio Spurs, a win over the Chicago Bulls, a loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon got the start against Dallas.
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- One assist in 72 seconds off the bench in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Playing time has been hard to come by for Ferrell lately, as he not played in seven of Sacramento's last 10 games dating back to Nov. 10 despite carrying no injury designation. He did not play in the Kings' win over the Pacers on Dec. 1.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: Wins at the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers, a win over the Golden State Warriors and a loss to the Denver Nuggets.
• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- 9.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: A loss to the Los Angeles Clippers and a win over the Indiana Pacers.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 9.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 15.1 minutes per game as a starter across two contests: A win over the Atlanta Hawks and a loss to the Utah Jazz. He is currently day-to-day with a left rib contusion.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 9.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Losses at the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers, a win over the Milwaukee Bucks and a loss to the Washington Wizards.
• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in 17.8 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Losses at the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers, a win over the Brooklyn Nets and a win at the New York Knicks.
*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.
NFL
• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons --- Six carries for eight yards, plus one catch for three yards in a 26-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Falcons dropped to 4-8 overall on the year with the loss. Season Totals: 128 carries, 514 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 31 receptions, 289 receiving yards, five touchdowns.
• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Team-high 16 carries for 76 yards, plus one catch for four yards in a 30-27 overtime loss at the New York Giants on Sunday. The NFC North Division-leading Bears dropped to 8-4 overall on the year with the defeat. Season Totals: 178 carries, 602 rushing yards, five touchdowns; 15 receptions, 106 receiving yards.
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 344 total yards of offense in a 30-16 win at the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Rams moved to 11-1 on the season and rank No. 2 in the NFL in total offense at 442.7 yards per contest.
• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the Chargers in tallying 371 total yards of offense in a 33-30 win at the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Chargers moved to 9-3 overall on the season and rank No. 5 in the NFL in total offense at 399.4 yards per contest.
• Jason Spriggs (2012-16): LT, Green Bay Packers -- Replaced starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who left the game with a knee injury and did not return, in the Packers' 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in the Cowboys' 13-10 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night football. The Cowboys moved to 7-5 overall on the season with the win. Covington has played in five games thus far.
• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Inactive in the Eagles' 25-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Philadelphia dropped to 5-6 with the loss.
• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury on Oct. 16. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.
