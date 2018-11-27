Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Has missed the Pacers' last four games since exiting their Nov. 17 contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks with a knee injury.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 20.5 points on 44.1 percent shooting from the floor and 40.5 percent from 3-point range in 36.9 minutes per game across four contests (two starts): A win over the Detroit Pistons and losses at the Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.

• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 5 points and 2 assists in a little over 4 and a half minutes off the bench in the Kings' loss to the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25. Playing time has been hard to come by for Ferrell lately, as he not played in six of Sacramento's last eight games dating back to Nov. 10 despite carrying no injury designation.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 9.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: Wins over the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat. Anunoby was inactive in the Raptors' wins at the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks earlier in the week.

• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- 5.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: A loss at the Golden State Warriors and a loss to the Utah Jazz. He did not play in the Kings' win at the Jazz on Nov. 21.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 10.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Wins over the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, and losses at the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: A loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, a win over the New Orleans Pelicans and wins at the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.