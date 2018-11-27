Hoosiers In The Pros: Nov. 20-26
Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.
NBA
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Has missed the Pacers' last four games since exiting their Nov. 17 contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks with a knee injury.
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 20.5 points on 44.1 percent shooting from the floor and 40.5 percent from 3-point range in 36.9 minutes per game across four contests (two starts): A win over the Detroit Pistons and losses at the Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards.
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 5 points and 2 assists in a little over 4 and a half minutes off the bench in the Kings' loss to the Utah Jazz on Nov. 25. Playing time has been hard to come by for Ferrell lately, as he not played in six of Sacramento's last eight games dating back to Nov. 10 despite carrying no injury designation.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 9.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: Wins over the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat. Anunoby was inactive in the Raptors' wins at the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks earlier in the week.
• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- 5.0 points and 0.5 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: A loss at the Golden State Warriors and a loss to the Utah Jazz. He did not play in the Kings' win at the Jazz on Nov. 21.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 10.0 points and 5.3 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Wins over the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks, and losses at the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 12.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: A loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, a win over the New Orleans Pelicans and wins at the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.
*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.
NFL
• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons --- Eight carries for six yards, plus three catches for 17 yards and one touchdown in a 31-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thanksgiving. The Falcons dropped to 4-7 overall on the year with the loss. Season Totals: 122 carries, 506 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 30 receptions, 286 receiving yards, five touchdowns.
• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Seven carries for 13 yards, plus one catch for two yards in a 23-16 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The NFC North Division-leading Bears moved to 8-3 overall on the year with the victory. Season Totals: 162 carries, 526 rushing yards, five touchdowns; 14 receptions, 102 receiving yards.
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Saffold and the Rams had their bye week last week.
• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the Chargers in tallying 414 total yards of offense in a 45-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Chargers moved to 8-3 overall on the season and rank No. 6 in the NFL in total offense at 402 yards per contest.
• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Inactive in the Cowboys' 31-23 win over the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys moved to 6-5 overall on the season with the win. Covington has played in five games thus far.
• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Inactive in the Eagles' 25-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday. Philadelphia dropped to 5-6 with the loss.
• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury on Oct. 16. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.
----
