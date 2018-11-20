Hoosiers In The Pros: Nov. 13-19
Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30
Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.
NFL
• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Team-high eight carries for 58 yards, plus three catches for 27 yards in a 22-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Falcons dropped to 4-6 overall on the year with the loss. Season Totals: 114 carries, 500 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 27 receptions, 269 receiving yards, four touchdowns.
• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Game-high 18 carries for 63 yards, plus one catch for two yards in a 25-20 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The NFC North Division-leading Bears moved to 7-3 overall on the year with the victory. Season Totals: 155 carries, 513 rushing yards, five touchdowns; 13 receptions, 100 receiving yards.
• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 455 total yards of offense in a 54-51 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Rams moved to 10-1 overall on the season and rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 448.6 yards per contest.
• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the Chargers in tallying 479 total yards of offense in a 23-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Chargers dropped to 7-3 overall on the season and rank No. 7 in the NFL in total offense at 400.8 yards per contest.
• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Active but did not record any stats in the Cowboys' 22-19 win at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Cowboys moved to 5-5 overall on the season with the win.
• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Inactive for the Eagles in a 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury on Oct. 16. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.
NBA
• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Recorded 8 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in a win over the Miami Heat on Nov. 16, then managed 2 points, 2 rebounds and 1 assist in 4.5 minutes before exiting the Pacers' Nov. 17 contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks with knee soreness. The same setback kept him inactive for the Pacers in their win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.
• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 13.0 points, 0.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.3 minutes per game off the bench across three contests: A win at the Denver Nuggets, and wins over the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.
• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 5 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist in 20 minutes off the bench in the Kings' loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 17. Playing time has been hard to come by for Ferrell lately, as he not played in four of Sacramento's last five games despite carrying no injury designation.
• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 6.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: A loss to the Detroit Pistons and a loss at the Boston Celtics. Anunoby was inactive for Toronto's blowout win over the Chicago Bulls on Nov. 17 and is reportedly dealing with a sprained right wrist.
• Troy Williams (2013-16): F, Sacramento Kings -- 6.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: a loss at the Memphis Grizzlies and a loss at the Houston Rockets. He did not play in the Kings' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 19.
• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in 27.9 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: A loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers, a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers and a win over the Boston Celtics.
• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- 6.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game across three contests (one start): Losses at the Oklahoma City Thunder, New Orleans Pelicans, and Orlando Magic. Vonleh got the start at Oklahoma City.
*All stats according to players' basketballreference.com profiles.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.