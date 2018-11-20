Each week, TheHoosier.com will recap how former IU standouts fared in their respective professional leagues. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

• Tevin Coleman (Played at IU from 2012-14): RB, Atlanta Falcons -- Team-high eight carries for 58 yards, plus three catches for 27 yards in a 22-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Falcons dropped to 4-6 overall on the year with the loss. Season Totals: 114 carries, 500 rushing yards, two touchdowns; 27 receptions, 269 receiving yards, four touchdowns.

• Jordan Howard (2015): RB, Chicago Bears - Game-high 18 carries for 63 yards, plus one catch for two yards in a 25-20 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. The NFC North Division-leading Bears moved to 7-3 overall on the year with the victory. Season Totals: 155 carries, 513 rushing yards, five touchdowns; 13 receptions, 100 receiving yards.

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): LG, Los Angeles Rams -- Helped the Rams collect 455 total yards of offense in a 54-51 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. The Rams moved to 10-1 overall on the season and rank No. 1 in the NFL in total offense at 448.6 yards per contest.

• Dan Feeney (2013-16): LG, Los Angeles Chargers -- Aided the Chargers in tallying 479 total yards of offense in a 23-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Chargers dropped to 7-3 overall on the season and rank No. 7 in the NFL in total offense at 400.8 yards per contest.

• Chris Covington (2014-17): LB, Dallas Cowboys -- Active but did not record any stats in the Cowboys' 22-19 win at the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Cowboys moved to 5-5 overall on the season with the win.

• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): QB, Philadelphia Eagles -- Inactive for the Eagles in a 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

• Cody Latimer (2011-13): WR, New York Giants -- Placed on injured reserve with an hamstring injury on Oct. 16. Season Totals: Six receptions, 108 receiving yards; four kickoff returns for 89 yards.