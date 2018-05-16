Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 10.1 points in 32.3 minutes per game off the bench for the top-seeded Houston Rockets to help them clinch the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals 3-1 series over the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz and advance to face the second-seeded Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals. Although the Rockets suffered a 13-point defeat to the Warriors in Game 1 Monday night, Gordon finished with 15 points.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven Western Conference finals tips off in Houston tonight at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Game 3 is scheduled to tip off Sunday, May 20 in Oakland at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Game 4 tips off Tuesday, May 22 in Oakland at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

The winner of the Houston-Golden State series will advance to face the winner of Cleveland-Boston in the NBA Finals.