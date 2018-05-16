Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-16 09:17:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoosiers In The Pros: May 8-14

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

T5tkisaaqcbp1h0hso91
Former Indiana guard Eric Gordon (Houston, No. 10) defends Gold State Warriors forward Kevin Durant during the third quarter in game one of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA playoffs.
Erik Williams / USA TODAY Sports Images

NBA

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 10.1 points in 32.3 minutes per game off the bench for the top-seeded Houston Rockets to help them clinch the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals 3-1 series over the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz and advance to face the second-seeded Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference finals. Although the Rockets suffered a 13-point defeat to the Warriors in Game 1 Monday night, Gordon finished with 15 points.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven Western Conference finals tips off in Houston tonight at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Game 3 is scheduled to tip off Sunday, May 20 in Oakland at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Game 4 tips off Tuesday, May 22 in Oakland at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

The winner of the Houston-Golden State series will advance to face the winner of Cleveland-Boston in the NBA Finals.

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}