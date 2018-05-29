Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports Images

NBA

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 20 points on 41.3 percent shooting from the field in 36.1 minutes per game for the top-seeded Houston Rockets who fell to the second-seeded Golden State Warriors 4-3 in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals. Gordon scored 14 points off the bench in Game 4 and 24 off the bench in Game 5 to give the Rockets a 3-2 advantage in the series. However, Rockets starting point guard Chris Paul injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Game 5 and missed the final two games of the series, both of which Houston lost. Paul's injury forced Gordon into the starting lineup for Games 6 and 7, with Gordon scoring 19 and 23 points in each of those games respectively. Gordon told reporters postgame he felt the Rockets would be in the NBA Finals had Paul been healthy for Game 7.



For the series, Gordon averaged 19.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34.6 minutes per game. He also shot 42.3 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from 3-point range. Although his field goal percentage of .380 and his 3-point percentage of .331 during the same span were both career lows, his 15.4 points per game across Houston's 17 playoff games this year marked the second-best playoff scoring performance of his career. • Former Indiana All-American and current Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo drove the Pace Car for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. A few of the highlights from his experience were captured by the Pacers' official Twitter account:

Fresh out of the pace car, @VicOladipo’s reaction to leading the field to the start of the 102nd #Indy500: pic.twitter.com/hgy8vpUs8t — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 27, 2018

A word from Victor Oladipo (aka best pace car driver ever) at the #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/0eL3L3O3qg — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 27, 2018