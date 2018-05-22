Ticker
Hoosiers In The Pros: May 15-21

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Stu Jackson covers Indiana University basketball, football and recruiting for TheHoosier.com. He also hosts Heard on The Hoosier, the site's official podcast.

Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

Kyle Terada / USA TODAY Sports Images

NBA

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 19 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field, including 47.1 percent from 3-point range, in 32 minutes per game off the bench for the top-seeded Houston Rockets in a Game 2 win and Game 3 loss to the second-seeded Golden State Warriors in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals.

Gordon scored 27 in Game 2 and 11 in Game 3 as the Warriors took a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 tips off tonight in Oakland at 9 p.m. ET on TNT, with Game 5 tipping off Thursday in Houston at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Game 6, if necessary, would tip off Saturday in Oakland at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Should the series require a seventh game, that would tip off Monday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo was chosen as the Pace Car Driver for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. Oladipo is coming off his first career NBA All-Star nod and first season with the Indiana Pacers, during which he averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, steals, assists, field goal percentage and 3-point shooting percentage.


