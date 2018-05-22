Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 19 points on 42.9 percent shooting from the field, including 47.1 percent from 3-point range, in 32 minutes per game off the bench for the top-seeded Houston Rockets in a Game 2 win and Game 3 loss to the second-seeded Golden State Warriors in the best-of-seven Western Conference Finals.

Gordon scored 27 in Game 2 and 11 in Game 3 as the Warriors took a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 tips off tonight in Oakland at 9 p.m. ET on TNT, with Game 5 tipping off Thursday in Houston at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Game 6, if necessary, would tip off Saturday in Oakland at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Should the series require a seventh game, that would tip off Monday, May 28 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo was chosen as the Pace Car Driver for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500. Oladipo is coming off his first career NBA All-Star nod and first season with the Indiana Pacers, during which he averaged career-highs in points, rebounds, steals, assists, field goal percentage and 3-point shooting percentage.



