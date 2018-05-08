Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 16.3 points in nearly 30.3 minutes per game off the bench for the top-seeded Houston Rockets to help them take a 3-1 series lead over the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals. Gordon scored 25 in a 21-point Game 3 Rockets victory in Utah on May 4 after scoring 15 in an eight-point Game 2 Rockets loss on May 2.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series tips off in Utah tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. Game 6, if necessary, is scheduled for Thursday, May 10 on ESPN with tipoff time still to be determined. Game 7, if necessary, would tip off Monday, May 14 in Houston on TNT with tipoff time still to be determined.

• Former IU forward OG Anunoby averaged 8.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game starting at forward for the top-seeded Toronto Raptors, who were swept 4-0 by the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Anunoby averaged 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds across 74 games in his rookie season, recording 62 starts. He also shot 47.1 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from 3-point range.