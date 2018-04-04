Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo averaged 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 35.5 minutes per game starting at shooting guard for the Indiana Pacers in wins over the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers and a loss to the Denver Nuggets.

• Former IU forward Troy Williams will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a fractured jaw during the fourth quarter of the New York Knicks' loss to the Detroit Pistons last Saturday. He was averaging 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game across 17 contests with the Knicks. The matchup with the Pistons was also Williams' first start for New York.

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 19.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.0 minutes per game for the Houston Rockets in wins over the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards and a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Gordon started against Chicago and San Antonio and came off the bench against Washington.

• Former IU All-American guard Yogi Ferrell averaged 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21.6 minutes per game off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks in a win over the Sacramento Kings and losses to the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.

• Former IU forward OG Anunoby averaged 7.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game starting at forward for the Toronto Raptors in a win over the Denver Nuggets and a loss to the Boston Celtics.

• Former IU forward Noah Vonleh averaged 9.3 points and 9.5 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per game for the Chicago Bulls in losses to the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat and wins over the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards. Vonleh got the start against Miami but came off the bench in all other contests.

• Former IU All-American forward Cody Zeller was officially ruled out for the rest of the season over the weekend by Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford. Zeller had been sidelined by left knee soreness since March 10, and with five games remaining in the regular season, Clifford told the Charlotte Observer it would be pointless for Zeller to return.