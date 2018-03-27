Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports Images

NBA

• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo averaged 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 37.2 minutes per game starting at shooting guard for the Indiana Pacers in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans and wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat. The Pacers secured a spot in the playoffs with their home overtime victory over the Heat on Sunday night thanks to Oladipo's late 3-pointer in the extra period:

The #Pacers grab the OT win to CLINCH a playoff berth!@Pacers 113 | @MiamiHEAT 107



Oladipo leads the way with 23 PTS! pic.twitter.com/pMZz7YRGQ5 — NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2018

• Former IU forward Troy Williams averaged 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game off the bench for the New York Knicks in losses to the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets and a win over the Washington Wizards. • Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 34.1 minutes per game for the Houston Rockets in wins over the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks. Gordon came off the bench against Portland but got the start against Detroit, New Orleans and Atlanta. • Former IU All-American guard Yogi Ferrell averaged 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 25.6 minutes per game for the Dallas Mavericks in losses to the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets. Ferrell recently did a video feature for The Players Tribune as well:

.@YogiFerrell11 wants to challenge you to a game of chess.



Five things you can't google about the @dallasmavs point guard. pic.twitter.com/L7Vu0FaFtM — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 25, 2018