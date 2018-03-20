Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.8 minutes per game starting at shooting guard for the Indiana Pacers in wins over the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers and losses to the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.

• Former IU forward Troy Williams averaged 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game off the bench for the New York Knicks in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks and wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 28.1 minutes per game off the bench for the Houston Rockets in wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves.

• Former IU All-American guard Yogi Ferrell averaged 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 30.8 minutes per game for the Dallas Mavericks in a win over the New York Knicks and losses to the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. Ferrell started against the Knicks and came off the bench against the Raptors and Nets.

• Former IU forward OG Anunoby averaged 4.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 16.4 minutes per game starting at forward for the Toronto Raptors in a win over the Dallas Mavericks and a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Anunoby had missed each of the Raptors' previous six games with a sprained right ankle.

• Former IU forward Noah Vonleh averaged 8.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game for the Chicago Bulls in losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks and a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Vonleh started against the Clippers and Grizzlies and came off the bench against the Knicks.

• Former IU All-American forward Cody Zeller has missed the Charlotte Hornets' last five games dealing with the same knee injury (left knee soreness) that has been bothering him since March 10. His status for Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets is still to be determined.