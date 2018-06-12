Hoosiers In The Pros: June 5-11
Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NFL, MLB and Minor League baseball.
NFL
• Former IU wide receiver Cody Latimer is gearing up for his first season with the New York Giants and has an opportunity to become their No. 3 receiver after an underwhelming start to his career in Denver, writes Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.
MLB
• Former IU pitcher Jonathan Stiever opted to forgo his senior season at Indiana and sign with the Chicago White Sox for $386,000, according to MLB Pipepline's Jim Callis. Callis reports that amount is considered the full value for the No. 138 overall pick where Stiever was taken in this month's draft.
5th-rder Jonathan Stiever signs w/@WhiteSox for $386,800 (full pick 138 value). Indiana RHP, low 90s to 96 w/fastball, advanced feel for spike curveball, avg changeup, athletic, throws a lot of strikes. @MLBDraft— Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 12, 2018
• Former IU third baseman Sam Travis hit .091 in three starts at first base for the Boston Red Sox in their 7-1 over the Detroit Tigers, 7-2 loss to the Tigers and 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. After being called up on June 1, Travis was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday night (June 11) following the Red Sox activation of Mookie Betts.
• Former IU catcher Kyle Schwarber hit .077 with one double and three walks for the Chicago Cubs in a 2-1 series win over the Philadelphia Phillies, a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and a 7-1 loss to the Pirates.
• Former IU catcher Josh Phegley hit .143 for the Oakland Athletics in their 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals on June 9. It was just Phegley's third game played with Oakland this season, as the franchise has been moving him back-and-forth from Triple-A Nashville.
• Former IU outfielder Alex Dickerson underwent season-ending surgery for the second straight year, opting to undergo Tommy John surgery on his left (throwing) elbow in late March according to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. Acee also reported in March that Dickerson should be ready "in a limited fashion" for 2019 spring training.
Minor League baseball
AAA
• Former IU infielder Micah Johnson hit .500 with one double and three RBI for the Durham Bulls in a 6-3 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and pair of wins over the Rochester Red Wings. The Durham Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
• Former IU pitcher Aaron Slegers recorded four strikeouts, four walks, and three earned runs off seven hits in 6.0 innings as a starter for the Rochester Red Wings in a 7-2 loss to the Indianapolis Indians on June 6. The Rochester Red Wings are the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
• Former IU pitcher Ryan Halstead has not pitched for the Sacramento River Cats since May 27. He was promoted to Sacramento from Double-A Richmond on May 20. The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
AA
• Former IU pitcher Scott Effross allowed one run off one hit in 1/3 of an inning of relief in a 6-5 loss to the Jackson Generals on June 7, then pitched a scoreless 2/3 of an inning in relief in a 6-3 loss to the Birmingham Barons on June 8 for the Tennessee Smokies. The Tennessee Smokies are the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
• Former IU pitcher Kyle Hart allowed just one walk and one earned run off five hits in a seven-inning start for the Portland Sea Dogs in their 5-1 win over the Bowie Baysox on June 6. The Portland Sea Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
• Former IU pitcher Joey Denato has not pitched for the Reading Fightin Phils since May 27. The Reading Fightin Phils are the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
A+
• Former IU pitcher Christian Morris has not pitched for the Tampa Tarpons since April 27. Morris was assigned to Tampa by the Charleston Riverdogs on April 1. The Tarpons are the Advanced-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
A
• Former IU pitcher Caleb Baragar struck out one, allowing two earned runs off five hits in three innings of relief for the Augusta Greenjackets in their 4-0 loss to the Columbia Fireflies on June 10. The Greenjackets are the Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
• Former IU outfielder Craig Dedelow hit .304 with three walks for the Kannapolis Intimidators are the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
