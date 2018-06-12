Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NFL, MLB and Minor League baseball.

Noah K. Murray / USA TODAY Sports Images

NFL

• Former IU wide receiver Cody Latimer is gearing up for his first season with the New York Giants and has an opportunity to become their No. 3 receiver after an underwhelming start to his career in Denver, writes Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

MLB

• Former IU pitcher Jonathan Stiever opted to forgo his senior season at Indiana and sign with the Chicago White Sox for $386,000, according to MLB Pipepline's Jim Callis. Callis reports that amount is considered the full value for the No. 138 overall pick where Stiever was taken in this month's draft.

5th-rder Jonathan Stiever signs w/@WhiteSox for $386,800 (full pick 138 value). Indiana RHP, low 90s to 96 w/fastball, advanced feel for spike curveball, avg changeup, athletic, throws a lot of strikes. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) June 12, 2018

• Former IU third baseman Sam Travis hit .091 in three starts at first base for the Boston Red Sox in their 7-1 over the Detroit Tigers, 7-2 loss to the Tigers and 4-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. After being called up on June 1, Travis was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday night (June 11) following the Red Sox activation of Mookie Betts.

• Former IU catcher Kyle Schwarber hit .077 with one double and three walks for the Chicago Cubs in a 2-1 series win over the Philadelphia Phillies, a 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and a 7-1 loss to the Pirates. • Former IU catcher Josh Phegley hit .143 for the Oakland Athletics in their 2-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals on June 9. It was just Phegley's third game played with Oakland this season, as the franchise has been moving him back-and-forth from Triple-A Nashville. • Former IU outfielder Alex Dickerson underwent season-ending surgery for the second straight year, opting to undergo Tommy John surgery on his left (throwing) elbow in late March according to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. Acee also reported in March that Dickerson should be ready "in a limited fashion" for 2019 spring training. *Stats according to baseballreference.com.

Minor League baseball