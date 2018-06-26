Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football, basketball and baseball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from MLB, minor league baseball and the NBA.

In his first season with the Pacers, Oladipo averaged career-highs in points (23.1), rebounds (5.2), assists (4.3) and steals (2.4).

From the Pacers perspective, Oladipo is the fifth player in franchise history to receive the award but first to receive in their first season with the Pacers. Paul George (2012-13) won it in his third season with the franchise, Danny Granger (2008-09) in his fourth, Jermaine O'Neal (2001-02) in his second and Jalen Rose (1999-00) in his fourth.

Oladipo is the second former Indiana standout to earn the award since the its inception in 1985. Former Indiana center Alan Henderson won the award in his third season with the Atlanta Hawks in 1997-98.

• Former IU All-American and current Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo was named the NBA's Most Improved Player at the league's annual awards ceremony Monday night.

• Former IU catcher Josh Phegley hit .250 with 1 home run and 2 RBI for the Oakland Athletics in a 12-4 at the San Diego Padres, 6-4 loss at the Chicago White Sox and 10-3 loss at the White Sox.

• Former IU catcher Kyle Schwarber hit .231 with 3 home runs and 4 RBI for the Chicago Cubs in a 2-1 series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a four-game sweep loss at the Cincinnati Reds, and a 2-1 loss at the Dodgers.

AAA

• Former IU infielder Micah Johnson was placed on the 7-day Disabled list on June 16 by the Durham Bulls for an unspecified injury. The Durham Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

• Former IU pitcher Aaron Slegers recorded four strikeouts, four walks, and three earned runs off eight hits in 6 1/3 innings as a starter for the Rochester Red Wings in a 4-2 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders on June 23. The Rochester Red Wings are the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

• Former IU pitcher Ryan Halstead was placed on the 7-day disabled list on June 3 by the Sacramento River Cats and has not pitched since. He was promoted to Sacramento from Double-A Richmond on May 20. The Sacramento River Cats are the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

• Former IU third baseman Sam Travis hit .333 with a double and two RBI for the Pawtucket Red Sox in three straight wins over the Buffalo Bisons, a 2-1 series win over the Syracuse Chiefs and at 3-2 win at Buffalo. The Pawtucket Red Sox are the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

AA

• Former IU pitcher Scott Effross struck out one with one earned run off two hits 2.0 innings of relief at the Mobile Baybears June 21, then gave up one walk and three earned runs off four hits in an inning of relief in a 9-0 loss at Mobile June 24 for the Tennessee Smokies. The Tennessee Smokies are the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

• Former IU pitcher Kyle Hart struck out five but allowed seven earned runs off eight hits in a seven-inning start for the Portland Sea Dogs in their 9-1 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils on June 21. The Portland Sea Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

A

• Former IU pitcher Christian Morris pitched 2 1/3 shutout innings of relief with four strikeouts in a 2-1 loss at the Lowell Spinners June 19, then pitched 2.0 shutout innings of relief with three strikeouts in a 4-2 win over the Aberdeen IronBirds on June 23 for the Staten Island Yankees. The Staten Island Yankees are the Class A short season affiliate of the New York Yankees.

• Former IU pitcher Caleb Baragar struck out five, allowing two earned runs off two hits in 4.0 innings of relief for the Augusta Greenjackets in their 1209 loss at the Hickory Crawdads on June 24. The Greenjackets are the Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

• Former IU outfielder Craig Dedelow hit .273 with a triple and an RBI for the Kannapolis Intimidators in a 2-1 series win at the Delmarva Shorebirds and a 1-1 split with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The Kannapolis Intimidators are the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

*Stats according to baseballreference.com.

*Injury updates according to players' MiLB.com profiles.