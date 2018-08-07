Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NFL, MLB and Minor League baseball.

• Former Indiana quarterback Nate Sudfeld appears to be in line for significant play time in the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason opener Thursday night with starter Carson Wentz still recovering from last year's season-ending knee injury and No. 2 quarterback Nick Foles battling upper body soreness, according to multiple reports from the Eagles' training camp.

Nate Sudfeld ascends to No. 1 QB as Nick Foles' upper body soreness, Carson Wentz's knee keep them out of practice | Inquirer https://t.co/idJVIbn0OM

OL Brandon Brooks on Thursday night's preseason game: "It's going to be the Nate Sudfeld show and if it is, we'll welcome it." #Eagles

• Former Indiana wide receiver Cody Latimer is ready to catch on with second Manning brother as he begins his first season with the New York Giants, writes Newsday's Tom Rock.

• Former IU pitcher Aaron Slegers was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Minnesota Twins with no timetable set for his return, according to his baseballreference.com profile.

• Former IU catcher Josh Phegley struck out twice for the Oakland Athletics in a 6-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Aug. 5.

• Former IU catcher Kyle Schwarber hit .333 with 1 home run and 2 RBI for the Chicago Cubs in a 9-2 win at the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1 series win over the San Diego Padres and 3-1 at the Kansas City Royals.

AAA

• Former IU infielder Micah Johnson hit .250 with two home runs and two RBI for the Durham Bulls in a 6-4 at the Charlotte Knights Aug. 3 and a 4-2 loss at the Knights Aug. 5. The Durham Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

• Former IU third baseman Sam Travis hit .417 with two RBI for the Pawtucket Red Sox in a 2-2 series loss at the Syracuse Chiefs and a 2-1 series win over the Rochester Red Wings . The Pawtucket Red Sox are the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

AA

• Former IU pitcher Ryan Halstead allowed two earned runs off four hits in 2.0 innings of relief in a 14-3 loss at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Aug. 1, then struck out two and allowed one earned off two hits in 1.0 innings of relief in a 7-3 loss at the Portland Sea Dogs on Aug. 5. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

• Former IU pitcher Scott Effross pitched one shutout relief inning for the Tennessee Smokies in a 7-1 win at the Jackson Generals on Aug. 4. The Tennessee Smokies are the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

• Former IU pitcher Kyle Hart struck out five, allowing two hits, two walks and zero runs in a 7.0-inning start for the Portland Sea Dogs in a 5-0 win over the Erie SeaWolves on Aug. 2. The Portland Sea Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. He was named the Eastern League's Pitcher of the Week as a result of his performance.

A

• Former IU pitcher Christian Morris struck out two, allowing one earned run off two hits and one walk in 2.1 innings of relief in an 8-4 loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Aug. 4, then struck out one and allowed one hit in 1.0 innings of relief in a 1-0 loss to the Clearwater Threshers on Aug. 6 for the Tampa Tarpons. The Tampa Tarpons are the Advanced-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

• Former IU pitcher Caleb Baragar struck out three, but allowed eight earned runs off nine hits along with two walks and allowed just two hits in a three-inning start for the Augusta Greenjackets in their 8-2 loss at the West Virginia Power on Aug. 4. The Greenjackets are the Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

• Former IU outfielder Craig Dedelow hit .154 with two RBI for the Kannapolis Intimidators in a 5-2 win at the Augusta Greenjackets and a 2-1 series win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The Kannapolis Intimidators are the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

*Stats according to baseballreference.com.