Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA, NFL, MLB and Minor League baseball.

USA TODAY Sports Images

NBA

• Former IU forward Thomas Bryant averaged 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game as a starter for the Washington Wizards, who went 1-2 in group play at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League. Bryant also shot 57.1 percent from the field. Tournament play will begin on July 11. • Former IU forward OG Anunoby averaged 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in 27.2 minutes per game as a starter for the Toronto Raptors, who went 0-3 in group play at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League. He also shot 35 percent from the floor and 30 percent from 3-point range. • Former IU forward Troy Williams averaged 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in two games off the bench for the New York Knicks, who sit at 1-1 heading into tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League (8:30 p.m. eastern time, ESPN2). Williams is shooting 52.4 percent from the floor through two games. • Former IU guard James Blackmon Jr. tallied 9 points, 2 steals, 1 assist and 1 rebound in two games off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks, who went 1-2 in group play at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League. Blackmon also shot 25 percent from the field and 20 percent from 3-point range during that stretch. • Former IU guard Robert Johnson recorded 7 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal for the Atlanta Hawks in a 91-89 loss to the New York Knicks in the Las Vegas NBA Summer League on July 7. The Hawks are 0-2 heading into tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls (6 p.m. eastern time, NBATV). • Former IU forward Christian Watford collected 2 points and 3 rebounds in 8 minutes off the bench for the Memphis Grizzlies in an 86-56 loss to the Orlando Magic in the las Vegas NBA Summer League on July 8. The Grizzlies are 1-1 heading into tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings (6:30 p.m. eastern time, ESPN2).

NFL

• Former IU quarterback Nate Sudfeld is a player to watch for the Philadelphia Eagles this summer, writes Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official website.

MLB

• Former IU catcher Kyle Schwarber hit .357 with 1 home run and 1 RBI for the Chicago Cubs in a 5-3 win over Detroit and a 2-1 series win over the Cincinnati Reds. • Former IU catcher Josh Phegley hit .286 with 2 walks drawn for the Oakland Athletics in a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres on July 4 and a 6-0 win at the Cleveland Indians on July 8. • Former IU pitcher Aaron Slegers struck out two, allowing one walk and one earned run off three hits in a six-inning start for the Minnesota Twins in their 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on July 5.

Minor league baseball