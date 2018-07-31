Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA, NFL, MLB and Minor League baseball.

• Former IU pitcher Aaron Slegers was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Minnesota Twins with no timetable set for his return, according to his baseballreference.com profile.

• Former IU catcher Josh Phegley hit .37 with a double for the Oakland Athletics in a 6-5 win at the Texas Rangers on July 25 and a 4-1 loss at the Colorado Rockies on July 28.

• Former IU catcher Kyle Schwarber hit .227 with 1 RBI for the Chicago Cubs in a 2-1 series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and a 2-1 series loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

AAA

• Former IU infielder Micah Johnson hit .278 with one home run and five RBI for the Durham Bulls in a 3-0 series sweep of the Toledo Mudhens, a 2-1 series loss to the Syracuse Chiefs and a 7-6 loss to the Gwinnett Stripes. The Durham Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

• Former IU third baseman Sam Travis hit .308 with 4 RBI for the Pawtucket Red Sox in a 2-1 series loss to the Columbus Clippers, a 2-1 series win over the Charlotte Knights and a 10-11 loss to the Syracuse Chiefs. The Pawtucket Red Sox are the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

AA

• Former IU pitcher Ryan Halstead allowed just one earned run off one hit with one strikeout in 1.1 innings of relief a 7-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves on July 25, then struck out two but allowed three earned runs off three hits in 1 inning of relief in a 7-5 over the Reading Fightin Phils on July 28. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

• Former IU pitcher Scott Effross struck out two, allowing three hits and zero runs in 2.0 innings of relief for the Tennessee Smokies in a 7-5 win at the Birmingham Barons on July 26, then allowed two earned runs off four hits in 1/3 of an inning of relief in an 8-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on July 29. The Tennessee Smokies are the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

• Former IU pitcher Kyle Hart struck out six, allowing just one earned runs off five hits in a five-inning start for the Portland Sea Dogs in a 5-1 win at the Trenton Thunder on July 27. The Portland Sea Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

A

• Former IU pitcher Christian Morris pitched one shutout inning to earn the save for the Staten Island Yankees in their 6-5 win at the Batavia Muckdogs on July 26 over Hudson Valley on July 4, then struck out two, walked three and allowed one hit in a 2-1 loss at the Tri-City ValleyCats on July 29. The Staten Island Yankees are the Class A short season affiliate of the New York Yankees.

• Former IU pitcher Caleb Baragar struck out nine and allowed just two hits in a seven-inning start for the Augusta Greenjackets in their 2-1 win over the Columbia Fireflies on July 27. The Greenjackets are the Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

• Former IU outfielder Craig Dedelow hit .200 with two home runs and three RBI for the Kannapolis Intimidators in a 4-0 series sweep of the West Virginia Power, a 3-0 series sweep of the Delmarva Shorebirds and a 2-1 win at the Augusta Greenjackets. The Kannapolis Intimidators are the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

*Stats according to baseballreference.com.