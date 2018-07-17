Hoosiers In The Pros: July 10-16
Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football, basketball and baseball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA and MLB.
MLB
• Former IU catcher and current Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber finished second in this year's Home Run Derby, hosted Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Schwarber hit a walk-off shot to give him 21 home runs and advantage to the finals, where he fell 19-18 to local All-Star Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals.
The bracket-style elimination contest gave contestants 4 minutes to hit as many home runs as they could. Schwarber edged the Houston Astros' Alex Bergman 16-15 in the first round and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins 21-20 in the second to finish with 55 total by the end of the contest.
What a performance by @kschwarb12!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 17, 2018
Confirming what we already knew.@kschwarb12 hits BOMBS. pic.twitter.com/j80b7NsXFP— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 17, 2018
NBA
• Former IU forward Christian Watford got the start for the Memphis Grizzlies in their Las Vegas NBA Summer League semifinal matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, collecting 5 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal in 23 minutes of the Grizzlies' 97-92 loss to the Trail Blazers Monday night. He also shot 40 percent from the field.
The performance boosted Watford's averages to 2.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game across three contests in Las Vegas. Memphis finished with a 4-3 overall record following its semifinal elimination.
----
