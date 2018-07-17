Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football, basketball and baseball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA and MLB.

MLB

• Former IU catcher and current Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber finished second in this year's Home Run Derby, hosted Monday night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Schwarber hit a walk-off shot to give him 21 home runs and advantage to the finals, where he fell 19-18 to local All-Star Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals. The bracket-style elimination contest gave contestants 4 minutes to hit as many home runs as they could. Schwarber edged the Houston Astros' Alex Bergman 16-15 in the first round and defeated the Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins 21-20 in the second to finish with 55 total by the end of the contest. Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune has a more extensive recap of Monday's action here.

