Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NFL, MLB and Minor League baseball.



NFL

• Former IU quarterback Nate Sudfeld completed 10 of 14 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and interceptions starting for the Philadelphia Eagles in their 31-14 preseason-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9. The first touchdown was a 15-yard strike to rookie tight end Dallas Goedert:



The second was a 63-yard deep ball to second-year wide receiver Shelton Gibson:

A couple of stories which covered Sudfeld's performance: What I Saw In Eagles' Preseason Opener, from Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official website. Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld Bounced Back Well From Early Interception, from David Hennessey of USA Today's EaglesWire.

• Former IU wide receiver Shane Wynn finished with 3 catches for 39 yards - both tied for the team lead - for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 24-20 preseason-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 9. • Former IU running back Tevin Coleman finished with three carries for eight yards for the Atlanta Falcons in their 17-0 preseason-opening loss to the New York Jets on Aug. 10. • Former IU cornerback Michael Hunter finished with two total tackles (one solo, one assist) for the Denver Broncos in their 42-28 preseason-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings

• Former IU offensive lineman Dan Feeney helped the Los Angeles Chargers tally 387 total yards of offense in their 24-17 preseason-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 11. • Former IU tight end Ian Thomas finished with one catch for two yards for the Carolina Panthers in their 28-23 preseason-opening win over the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 9. Although it was an underwhelming stat line, Thomas has caught the attention some of the Panthers' veterans during training camp.

Asked Luke Kuechly who stood out to him on the offensive side this camp.



“Ian Thomas.” — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 13, 2018

• Former IU linebacker Tegray Scales finished with five total tackles (four solo, one assist) for the Los Angeles Rams in their 33-7 preseason-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 9. Scales' four solo tackles tied with others for the team lead in the contest. Scales was featured in a postgame photo from the Ravens, seen below:

Thanks for a great week, @RamsNFL! Iron sharpens iron. pic.twitter.com/fRXjPUnU8c — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 10, 2018

In the same contest, former IU offensive lineman Rodger Saffold helped the Rams register 220 total yards of offense, including 131 rushing yards.

• Former IU wide receiver Simmie Cobbs also finished with one catch for two yards for the Washington Redskins in their 26-17 preseason-opening loss to the New England Patriots on Aug. 9. • Former IU linebacker Chris Covington did not record any stats for the Dallas Cowboys in their 24-21 preseason-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 10. • Former IU defensive end Robert McCray did not record any stats for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 17-10 preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texas on Aug. 9. • Former IU running back Jordan Howard sat out the Chicago Bears' 30-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 9 due to knee soreness. However, he was dressed in pads at practice two days later. Former IU cornerback Rashard Fant also did not play for the Bears in that contest. • Former IU wide receiver Cody Latimer did not record any stats for the New York Giants in their 20-10 preseason-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns, but he was profiled by NJ.com recently: Giants' Cody Latimer on star receivers in his draft class: 'I can be in that conversation,' too

MLB

• Former IU catcher Kyle Schwarber hit .250 with one walk drawn home run for the Chicago Cubs in a 5-0 win at the Kansas City Royals, a 9-0 loss at the Royals and a 2-1 series win over the Washington Nationals. • Former IU catcher Josh Phegley struck out twice for the Oakland Athletics in an 8-7 win at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. • Former IU pitcher Aaron Slegers was sidelined after experiencing shoulder discomfort during a rehab assignment according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Slegers was previously placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Minnesota Twins on July 15 with no timetable set for his return, according to his baseballreference.com profile.

Minor league baseball