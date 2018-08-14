Hoosiers In The Pros: Aug. 7-13
Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NFL, MLB and Minor League baseball.
NFL
• Former IU quarterback Nate Sudfeld completed 10 of 14 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and interceptions starting for the Philadelphia Eagles in their 31-14 preseason-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9.
The first touchdown was a 15-yard strike to rookie tight end Dallas Goedert:
The first time #Eagles fans have cheered for Dallas.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/CzuBiEjsdt— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 9, 2018
The second was a 63-yard deep ball to second-year wide receiver Shelton Gibson:
See ya.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4k7jDbbcv3— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 10, 2018
A couple of stories which covered Sudfeld's performance:
What I Saw In Eagles' Preseason Opener, from Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official website.
Eagles QB Nate Sudfeld Bounced Back Well From Early Interception, from David Hennessey of USA Today's EaglesWire.
• Former IU wide receiver Shane Wynn finished with 3 catches for 39 yards - both tied for the team lead - for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 24-20 preseason-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 9.
• Former IU running back Tevin Coleman finished with three carries for eight yards for the Atlanta Falcons in their 17-0 preseason-opening loss to the New York Jets on Aug. 10.
• Former IU cornerback Michael Hunter finished with two total tackles (one solo, one assist) for the Denver Broncos in their 42-28 preseason-opening loss to the Minnesota Vikings
• Former IU offensive lineman Dan Feeney helped the Los Angeles Chargers tally 387 total yards of offense in their 24-17 preseason-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 11.
• Former IU tight end Ian Thomas finished with one catch for two yards for the Carolina Panthers in their 28-23 preseason-opening win over the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 9. Although it was an underwhelming stat line, Thomas has caught the attention some of the Panthers' veterans during training camp.
Asked Luke Kuechly who stood out to him on the offensive side this camp.— Max Henson (@PanthersMax) August 13, 2018
“Ian Thomas.”
• Former IU linebacker Tegray Scales finished with five total tackles (four solo, one assist) for the Los Angeles Rams in their 33-7 preseason-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 9. Scales' four solo tackles tied with others for the team lead in the contest. Scales was featured in a postgame photo from the Ravens, seen below:
Thanks for a great week, @RamsNFL! Iron sharpens iron. pic.twitter.com/fRXjPUnU8c— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 10, 2018
In the same contest, former IU offensive lineman Rodger Saffold helped the Rams register 220 total yards of offense, including 131 rushing yards.
• Former IU wide receiver Simmie Cobbs also finished with one catch for two yards for the Washington Redskins in their 26-17 preseason-opening loss to the New England Patriots on Aug. 9.
• Former IU linebacker Chris Covington did not record any stats for the Dallas Cowboys in their 24-21 preseason-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 10.
• Former IU defensive end Robert McCray did not record any stats for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 17-10 preseason-opening loss to the Houston Texas on Aug. 9.
• Former IU running back Jordan Howard sat out the Chicago Bears' 30-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 9 due to knee soreness. However, he was dressed in pads at practice two days later. Former IU cornerback Rashard Fant also did not play for the Bears in that contest.
• Former IU wide receiver Cody Latimer did not record any stats for the New York Giants in their 20-10 preseason-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns, but he was profiled by NJ.com recently:
Giants' Cody Latimer on star receivers in his draft class: 'I can be in that conversation,' too
MLB
• Former IU catcher Kyle Schwarber hit .250 with one walk drawn home run for the Chicago Cubs in a 5-0 win at the Kansas City Royals, a 9-0 loss at the Royals and a 2-1 series win over the Washington Nationals.
• Former IU catcher Josh Phegley struck out twice for the Oakland Athletics in an 8-7 win at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.
• Former IU pitcher Aaron Slegers was sidelined after experiencing shoulder discomfort during a rehab assignment according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com. Slegers was previously placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Minnesota Twins on July 15 with no timetable set for his return, according to his baseballreference.com profile.
Minor league baseball
AAA
• Former IU infielder Micah Johnson hit .280 with four RBI for the Durham Bulls in a 3-1 series loss to the Columbus Clippers and a 2-2 series split with the Scranton/Wilks-Barre RailRiders. The Durham Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
• Former IU third baseman Sam Travis hit .192 with one home run and six RBI for the Pawtucket Red Sox in a 2-1 series win at the Louisville Bats and a 3-0 series sweep of the Indianapolis Indians . The Pawtucket Red Sox are the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
AA
• Former IU pitcher Ryan Halstead struck out two, allowing one earned run off one hit in 1.1 innings of relief for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in their 7-3 loss at the Portland Sea Dogs on Aug. 5, then pitched 3.0 scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts in their 3-1 loss to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Aug. 9. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
• Former IU pitcher Scott Effross struck out five batters across three collective innings and two relief appearances for the Tennessee Smokies against the Biloxi Shuckers. The Tennessee Smokies are the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.
• Former IU pitcher Kyle Hart finished with three strikeouts, three walks, five runs (three earned) allowed off seven hits in a five-inning start for the Portland Sea Dogs in their 18-1 loss to the Erie SeaWolves on Aug. 8. The Portland Sea Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
A
• Former IU pitcher Christian Morris walked two and allowed one earned run off one hit in one inning of relief work for the Tampa Tarpons in their 9-4 loss to the Clearwater Threshers on Aug. 8. The Tampa Tarpons are the Advanced-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.
• Former IU pitcher Caleb Baragar struck out seven, allowing just one earned run off five hits for the Augusta Greenjackets in their 3-1 win over the Greenville Drive on Aug. 11. The Greenjackets are the Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
• Former IU outfielder Craig Dedelow hit .210 with one home run and one RBI for the Kannapolis Intimidators in a 4-0 series sweep loss to the Hickory Crawdads and a 4-0 series sweep loss to the Lexington Legends. The Kannapolis Intimidators are the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
