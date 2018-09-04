Former Indiana cornerback Rashard Fant was waived with an injury designation by the Chicago Bears and will spend the year on injured reserve, according to a report from CBS Sports.

Former Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales did not survive roster cuts for the Los Angeles Rams and hasn't been signed to a practice squad, so he is currently a free agent. Former Indiana wide receiver Shane Wynn was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars after three seasons with the AFC South franchise and has not yet been signed to another roster or a practice squad.

Those who will be on a 53-man roster include:

A total of 11 former Hoosiers will be on an NFL team in some capacity following franchises cutting their rosters down to a league-mandated 53 players by 4 p.m. eastern time on Sept. 1.

• Aaron Slegers (2012): Minnesota Twins -- Was scheduled resuming his throwing program on Aug. 23, according to St. Paul Pioneer-Press Twins beat writer Mike Berardino. Slegers has been sidelined after experiencing shoulder discomfort during a recent rehab assignment according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com . Prior to that, Minnesota placed Slegers on the 10-day disabled list on July 15.

• Josh Phegley (2007-09): Oakland Athletics -- Went hitless in six at-bats across three games: a 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros, an 8-7 loss to the Seattle Mariners and an 8-2 win over the Mariners.

• Kyle Schwarber (2012-14): Chicago Cubs -- Hit .211 with two triples and three RBI in helping the Cubs clinch a 2-1 series win over the New York Mets, a 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves, a pair of wins over the Philadelphia Phillies and a 4-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

AAA

• Micah Johnson (2011-12): Durham Bulls -- Hit .143 with two RBI and one walk in a 2-1 series win over the Charlotte Knights and a 3-1 series win over the Norfolk Tide. The Durham Bulls are the Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

• Sam Travis (2012-14): Pawtucket Red Sox -- Hit .333 with one double, an RBI and one walk in a pair of losses to the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and a pair of losses to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The Pawtucket Red Sox are the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

AA

• Ryan Halstead (2011-15): Richmond Flying Squirrels -- One strikeout, one run off four hits across two combined innings of relief in two games; Four strikeouts, one walk and one hit allowed in a three-scoreless-inning start in a 7-3 loss to the Harrisburg Senators on Sept. 3. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

• Scott Effross (2013-15): Tennessee Smokies -- One earned run allowed off two hits in 1.2 innings of relief in a 9-5 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits on Aug. 28; three strikeouts, two earned runs allowed off four hits in 2.0 innings of relief in a 4-3 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sept. 2. The Tennessee Smokies are the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

• Kyle Hart (2012-15): Portland Sea Dogs -- Six strikeouts, two earned runs allowed off eight hits, one walk in a six-inning start in a 4-2 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Aug. 30. The Portland Sea Dogs are the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

A

• Christian Morris (2012-15): Tampa Tarpons -- Three strikeouts, three earned runs allowed off four hits, two walks in a 3-1 loss to the Bradenton Marauders on Sept. 2. The Tampa Tarpons are the Advanced-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

• Caleb Baragar (2015-16): Augusta GreenJackets -- Five strikeouts, three earned runs allowed off six hits, two walks in a five-inning start in a 5-4 win over the Lexington Legends on Aug. 28; Seven strikeouts, four walks in four scoreless innings of relief in a 1-0 loss to the Columbia Fireflies on Sept. 2. The Augusta GreenJackets are the Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

• Craig Dedelow (2014-2017): Kannapolis Intimidators -- Hit .143 with two doubles, one home run and one RBI in a pair of losses and win over the Asheville Tourists and a 3-1 series win over the Hagerstown Suns. The Kannapolis Intimidators are the Low-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Rookie Ball

• Tim Herrin (2016-18): AZL Indians 1 -- Has not recorded an appearance since Aug. 21.

• Jonathan Stiever (2016-18): Great Falls Voyagers -- One walk in a two-scoreless-inning start in a 7-0 win over the Billings Mustangs on Sept. 1.

• Logan Sowers (2015-2018): Great Falls Voyagers -- Hit .200 with one double, one home run and three RBI in a win over and two losses to the Helena Brewers and a 2-1 series win over the Billings Mustangs.

• Luke Miller (2015-2018): GCL Phillies East -- No games since Aug. 25.

*Stats according to baseballreference.com.