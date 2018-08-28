Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NFL, MLB and Minor League baseball.

Preseason Stats: Caught one pass for 18 yards and one touchdown in a 29-17 loss to the Denver Broncos on Aug. 24. He played 15 snaps on offense and four snaps on special teams, according to the Redskins' official website. Has four receptions for 34 yards and one touchdown through three weeks of the preseason.

• Simmie Cobbs (Played at IU from 2014-17): Washington Redskins -- Is the team's third-string right wide receiver behind Josh Doctson and Brian Quick.

Preseason Stats: Finished with one catch for 54 yards in a 22-16 win over the New York Jets on Aug. 25. Has two catches for 69 yards in two preseason games.

• Cody Latimer (2011-13): New York Giants -- Competing for the starting slot receiver spot, the former second-round draft pick was listed as a second-string wide receiver behind No. 2 receiver Sterling Shepard on the unofficial depth chart released Aug. 6.

• Nate Sudfeld (2012-15): Philadelphia Eagles -- Listed as the third-string quarterback on the Eagles' depth chart behind starter Carson Wentz and backup Nick Foles, but replaced Foles in Week 2 of the preseason after Foles exited their matchup against the Patriots with a shoulder strain. Sudfeld started in place of Foles in Week 1 because missed because of a trap-neck muscle strain but backed up Foles in Week 3 with Foles healthy.

Preseason Stats: Completed 11 of 21 passes for 72 yards off the bench in a 5-0 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 23. Overall, he is 43 for 74 for 524 yards, with five touchdowns and three interceptions through three preseason games. His 524 passing yards are most among all NFL quarterbacks through three weeks of the preseason.

• Ian Thomas (2016-17): Carolina Panthers -- Is the team's third-string tight end.

Preseason Stats: Did not record any stats in a 25-14 win over the New England Patriots on Aug. 24. Tied with five others for second-most offensive snaps played against the Patriots with 33, according to Pro Football Focus. Has registered three catches for 37 yards and one touchdown through the first two weeks of the preseason.

• Tevin Coleman (2012-14): Atlanta Falcons -- Second string running back behind starter Devonta Freeman.

Preseason Stats: Carried the ball seven times for 38 yards, adding one catch for 10 yards in a 17-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 25. He has rushed 15 times for a total of 81 yards through the first two weeks of the preseason.

• Dan Feeney (2013-16): Los Angeles Chargers -- Slated as the team's starting left guard.

Preseason Stats: Helped the Chargers manage 166 total yards of offense in a 36-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 25. They still finished with 104 rushing yards, though, and rank fifth among the league's 32 teams in rushing yards at 125.7 per contest this preseason.

• Jordan Howard (2015): Chicago Bears - After carrying the ball 276 times for 1,122 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2017, the former 2016 fifth-round draft choice is the team's starting running back.

Preseason Stats: Did not play (rest) in a 27-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. His lone preseason appearance so far has been a 24-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Aug. 18, in which he tallied nine carries for 32 yards (both team highs).

• Tegray Scales (2014-2017): Los Angeles Rams -- Listed as "other" behind three other players at the second inside linebacker spot.

Preseason Stats: Finished with one solo tackle in a 21-20 win over the Houston Texans on Aug. 25. He played eight snaps against the Raiders, according to Rams Team Insider Myles Simmons. Has 10 total tackles (six solo, four assists) through first three weeks of the preseason.

• Rodger Saffold (2006-09): Los Angeles Rams -- The veteran offensive lineman is the team's starting left guard.

Preseason Stats: Assisted the Rams' offense in producing 248 total yards, including 129 rushing yards, in a 21-20 win over the Houston Texas on Aug. 25.

• Shane Wynn (2011-14): Jacksonville Jaguars -- Listed with Rashad Greene Sr. as the third-string left wide receiver.

Preseason Stats: Did not record any stats in a 17-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 25. He has five receptions for 49 yards through the three weeks of the preseason.

• Michael Hunter (2011-2014)^: Denver Broncos -- The organization's depth chart has tabbed Hunter as "other" behind three other players at the right cornerback. He missed Monday's practice due to migraines.

Preseason Stats: Did not play in a 29-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Aug. 24. Had two total tackles in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.

• Chris Covington (2014-17): Dallas Cowboys -- Was not listed on the team's first unofficial depth chart released Aug. 9.

Preseason Stats: Collected two total tackles (both assists) in a 27-3 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 26.

• Robert McCray (2014-17): Kansas City Chiefs -- The former IU defensive lineman has converted to linebacker in the NFL and is pegged as the team's third-string outside linebacker.

Preseason Stats: Accumulated three total tackles (all solo) in a 27-20 loss to the Chicago Bears on Aug. 25.

• Rashard Fant (2013-17): Chicago Bears -- Is not listed on the team's depth chart.

Preseason Stats: Did not record any stats in a 27-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 25. Has yet to record any stats through three preseason games.