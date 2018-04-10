Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 29.3 minutes per game starting at shooting guard for the Indiana Pacers in wins over the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets and losses to the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors.

The Pacers, who were locked into the Eastern Conference's fifth seed with the Philadelphia 76ers' 109-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, host the Hornets tonight at 7 p.m. ET in their regular-season finale before the playoffs begins this weekend.

Dakota Crawford of the Indianapolis Star put together this look at the Pacers' potential first round opponents, with the most likely matchup being either the Cleveland Cavaliers or Philadelphia 76ers depending on how each of those two teams close out the regular season.

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon has missed each of the Houston Rockets' last two games with a foot injury but is expected to return for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Gordon finished with 9 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds in nearly 26 minutes off the bench for the Rockets in their win over the Washington Wizards on April 3 before missing the next two games due to injury. The Rockets, currently 64-16 overall, have locked in the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

• Former IU All-American guard Yogi Ferrell averaged 8.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 18.0 minutes per game off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers and losses to the Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers.

• Former IU forward OG Anunoby averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game starting at forward for the Toronto Raptors in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and wins over Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons. Anunoby scored a career-high 21 points in the Raptors' win over the Magic. The Raptors, currently 59-22 overall, have locked in the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

• Former IU forward Noah Vonleh has missed the Chicago Bulls' last three games with a left calf strain and is questionable for the regular season finale against the Pistons.