Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NFL and NBA.

Several former Indiana standouts earned NFL opportunities in some capacity over the weekend, either through the 2018 NFL Draft or as undrafted free agents.

• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists in 38.5 minutes per game starting at shooting guard for the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in a Game 5 loss, Game 6 win and Game 7 loss to the fifth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Cavaliers won the best-of-seven series 4-3 and advanced to face the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals, while the Pacers were eliminated from the playoffs.

Oladipo finished his first season as a Pacer with career-highs in scoring average (23.1), rebounds (5.2), assists (4.3), steals (2.4), field goal shooting percentage (47.7) and 3-point shooting percentage (37.1).

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon scored 19 points in nearly 32 minutes off the bench for the top-seeded Houston Rockets in a Game 6 win over the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs on April 25. The win clinched the best-of-seven series 4-2 for the Rockets, who advanced to face the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz in the Western Conference semifinals.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference semis, Gordon registered 7 points in 30 minutes off the bench but Houston earned a 14-point Game 1 victory.

Game 2 is scheduled to tip off in Houston tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

• Former IU forward OG Anunoby averaged 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game starting at forward for the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in Games 5 and 6 wins over the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Raptors won the best-of-seven series 4-2 and advanced to face the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Game 1 is scheduled to tip off in Cleveland tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.