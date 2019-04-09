• Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 8.3 points and 3.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: A win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets, and a loss at the Utah Jazz.

• Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 18.3 points per game on 53.3 percent shooting from the floor and 51.2 percent shooting from 3-point range in 25.2 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Wins at the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers and wins over the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

• OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds and 1 rebound in 16.2 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: a loss at the Charlotte Hornets and a win over the Miami Heat. Anunoby was inactive for the Raptors' win at the Brooklyn Nets on April 3.

• Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Has missed the Hornets' last 13 games due to swelling and soreness in his left knee.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- Has missed the Knicks' last 11 games due to a sprained ankle. He's considered day-to-day.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 18.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: Losses to the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs and a loss at the New York Kicks. Overall, Bryant has made nine consecutive starts for the Wizards.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.