Hoosiers In The Pros: April 2-8

Stu Jackson • TheHoosier.com
@StuJTH
Staff Writer
Oekgscaxnzycfzfqc9sl
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) controls the ball as Phoenix Suns guard Elie Okobo (2) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center on April 7. Gordon, a former IU standout, finished with 26 points to tie for his fifth-highest scoring performance of the season.
Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

NBA

Yogi Ferrell (2012-16): G, Sacramento Kings -- 8.3 points and 3.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game off the bench across four contests: A win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, losses to the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets, and a loss at the Utah Jazz.

Eric Gordon (2007-08): G, Houston Rockets -- 18.3 points per game on 53.3 percent shooting from the floor and 51.2 percent shooting from 3-point range in 25.2 minutes per game as a starter across four contests: Wins at the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers and wins over the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns.

OG Anunoby (2015-17): F, Toronto Raptors -- 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds and 1 rebound in 16.2 minutes per game off the bench across two contests: a loss at the Charlotte Hornets and a win over the Miami Heat. Anunoby was inactive for the Raptors' win at the Brooklyn Nets on April 3.

Cody Zeller (2011-13): C, Charlotte Hornets -- Has missed the Hornets' last 13 games due to swelling and soreness in his left knee.

• Noah Vonleh (2013-14): F, New York Knicks -- Has missed the Knicks' last 11 games due to a sprained ankle. He's considered day-to-day.

• Thomas Bryant (2015-2017): F, Washington Wizards -- 18.7 points and 8.7 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game as a starter across three contests: Losses to the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs and a loss at the New York Kicks. Overall, Bryant has made nine consecutive starts for the Wizards.

• Victor Oladipo (2010-2013): G, Indiana Pacers -- Suffered a season-ending right knee injury against Toronto Raptors on Jan. 23. The Pacers announced he underwent successful surgery in Miami to repair a ruptured quad tendon on Jan. 28.

----

