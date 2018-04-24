Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.

• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 36.1 minutes per game starting at shooting guard for the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in a Game 2 loss, Game 3 win and Game 4 loss to the fifth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2. Game 5 tips off in Cleveland Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, followed by Game 6 in Indianapolis Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Should there be a Game 7, it would be back in Cleveland on Sunday, tip time and TV info still to be determined.

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists with 7 points and 2 assists in 30.8 minutes per game off the bench for the top-seeded Houston Rockets in a Game 2 win, Game 3 loss and Game 4 win against the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Rockets lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. Game 5 tips off in Houston Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Should a Game 6 be necessary, it would tip off Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Minneapolis.



• Former IU forward OG Anunoby averaged 8.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game starting at forward for the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in Game 2 win over and Games 3 and 4 losses to the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2. Game 5 tips off in Toronto Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBATV, followed by Game 6 on Friday in Washington D.C. Tip time for Game 6 is still be determined. Game 7 would return the series to Toronto, tip time for that contest also still to be determined.