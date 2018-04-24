Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA.
NBA
• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 36.1 minutes per game starting at shooting guard for the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in a Game 2 loss, Game 3 win and Game 4 loss to the fifth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2. Game 5 tips off in Cleveland Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT, followed by Game 6 in Indianapolis Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Should there be a Game 7, it would be back in Cleveland on Sunday, tip time and TV info still to be determined.
• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon averaged 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists with 7 points and 2 assists in 30.8 minutes per game off the bench for the top-seeded Houston Rockets in a Game 2 win, Game 3 loss and Game 4 win against the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The Rockets lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. Game 5 tips off in Houston Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT. Should a Game 6 be necessary, it would tip off Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET in Minneapolis.
• Former IU forward OG Anunoby averaged 8.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game starting at forward for the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in Game 2 win over and Games 3 and 4 losses to the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2. Game 5 tips off in Toronto Wednesday night at 7 p.m. ET on NBATV, followed by Game 6 on Friday in Washington D.C. Tip time for Game 6 is still be determined. Game 7 would return the series to Toronto, tip time for that contest also still to be determined.
----
