Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA and NFL.
NBA
• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo finished with 32 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals for the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in their 98-80 Game 1 victory at the fifth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday afternoon in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Game 2 is also in Cleveland and tips off tonight at 7 p.m. ET on TNT and Fox Sports Indiana.
• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon finished with 7 points and 2 assists in nearly 30 minutes off the bench for the top-seeded Houston Rockets in their 104-101 Game 1 victory against the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday in the Western Conference playoffs. Game 2 is also in Houston and tips off tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.
• Former IU forward OG Anunoby finished with 12 points and 2 rebounds in nearly 19 minutes starting at forwarded for the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in their 114-106 Game 1 win over the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards Saturday in the Eastern Conference playoffs. He added 9 points and 3 rebounds in the Raptors' 130-119 Game 2 victory Tuesday night as well. Game 3 is scheduled to tip off Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 in Washington, D.C.
NFL
Former Indiana tight end Ian Thomas appeared on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft" show Monday night and was interviewed by former Hoosiers wide receiver Rhett Lewis. The full video interview is available below:
Going #Hoosier to #Hoosier on #PathToTheDraft, welcoming @IndianaFootball TE @greatness_iam16 ttto the show. Can't wait to see Ian Thomas on @nfl Gamedays next season! pic.twitter.com/MSSw1icYiD— Rhett Lewis (@RhettNFL) April 17, 2018
