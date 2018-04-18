Each week, TheHoosier.com will be checking in to see how Indiana football and basketball alumni are doing in the pros. This week, we have updates from the NBA and NFL.

• Former IU All-American guard Victor Oladipo finished with 32 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals for the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in their 98-80 Game 1 victory at the fifth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers Sunday afternoon in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Game 2 is also in Cleveland and tips off tonight at 7 p.m. ET on TNT and Fox Sports Indiana.

• Former IU All-American guard Eric Gordon finished with 7 points and 2 assists in nearly 30 minutes off the bench for the top-seeded Houston Rockets in their 104-101 Game 1 victory against the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday in the Western Conference playoffs. Game 2 is also in Houston and tips off tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

• Former IU forward OG Anunoby finished with 12 points and 2 rebounds in nearly 19 minutes starting at forwarded for the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in their 114-106 Game 1 win over the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards Saturday in the Eastern Conference playoffs. He added 9 points and 3 rebounds in the Raptors' 130-119 Game 2 victory Tuesday night as well. Game 3 is scheduled to tip off Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 in Washington, D.C.