Bloomington, Ind. – Hoosiers For Good Inc., the official NIL collective of Indiana University Athletics, signed a spring class of 24 IU student-athletes who will use their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to make an impact on 10 Indiana charity partners, including four new partners. The newest class of Hoosiers For Good athletes represent IU women’s basketball, football, women’s diving, men’s swimming, volleyball, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, men’s golf, wrestling, and women’s tennis.





Since its launch in March of 2022, Hoosiers For Good has partnered with 23 Indiana charitable organizations across the state. Hoosiers For Good aims to increase the visibility and reach of the organizations in their communities by partnering the organization with community-minded IU athletes who can use their influence and leadership for good. The spring class brings the total number of athletes who have partnered with Hoosiers For Good through yearlong agreements to 65. “Hoosiers For Good is proud to continue to partner with several Indiana-based charitable organizations and add a few new partners with this spring’s class.





We’re excited for our new group of athletes to raise awareness for the impactful and important work our partners do in our communities and grow as community-minded leaders along the way,” said Tyler Harris, Executive Director of Hoosiers For Good. “Over the last year we’ve had the opportunity to work alongside our charity partners and see firsthand the kind of difference that they make in our communities, and we’re honored to be able to be a small part of it.





The Hoosiers For Good Spring 2023 Class

Charity Athlete Partner(s)

Be Like Bill: Jamari Sharpe Josh Henderson Lanell Carr Myles Jackson

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington: Jacob Mangum-Farrar Josh Rudolph Kobee Minor Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Indiana Chapter: Brendan Burns Clay Merchent Lara Schneider Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County: Camryn Haworth

Indiana Wish: Mackenzie Holmes

Jump IN for Healthy Kids: Anne Fowler Keys2Work Jamier Johnson Marcus Burris Tyrik McDaniel

Monroe County YMCA: Antonio Laidler Camille Hamm Donnell Washington Natasha Kim People and Animal Learning Services (PALS): Jack Wagoner JT Harms

Stop the Violence Indianapolis: Andison Coby Matt Bedford