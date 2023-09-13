Hoosiers For Good and Stop the Violence Indianapolis partner with IU Football for a second year to team up for peace and end gun violence. There are 4 current Indiana football players actively involved with the non-profit group. Matthew Bedford, Andison Coby, Cam Camper, and Joshua Sales. The goal is to provide the student athlete a platform to help make a difference in the Indianapolis area community. If you would like to donate or participate with Hoosiers For Good in their efforts to provide IU student athletes a platform while partnering with local charities to influence and raise awareness to the philanthropic work that helps area communities thrive you can use the link at the bottom.

Bloomington, Ind. – Hoosiers For Good Inc., an official NIL collective of Indiana University Athletics, and Stop the Violence Indianapolis are partnering for a second year with IU Football to encourage young people to team up for peace and end gun violence. 45 IU Football players will promote Stop the Violence Indianapolis’ mission on their personal social media accounts through the end of this year. The goal the ‘Team Up for Peace’ campaign is to amplify the mission of Stop the Violence Indianapolis and encourage community members to use their voices to put an end to gun violence. "We’re looking forward to continuing the ‘Team Up for Peace’ campaign with Stop the Violence Indianapolis,” said Tyler Harris, executive director of Hoosiers For Good. “Stop the Violence Indianapolis does important and necessary work in the community and we are eager to help make an impact through the influence of the IU Football team.” Stop the Violence Indianapolis, an Indiana 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is working to stop gun violence by empowering people to take action within the greater Indianapolis area to ensure safety, justice, accountability, and healing for people whose lives are affected by poverty and gun violence. This is the second year of the partnership with Stop the Violence Indianapolis, Hoosiers For Good, and IU Football.

The inaugural year of the “Team Up for Peace” campaign resulted in increased engagement and donations to Stop the Violence Indianapolis. In addition, the campaign provided the players with an increased knowledge of the gun violence pandemic and ways to promote peaceful and positive alternatives. "Stop the Violence Indianapolis is excited to continue our partnership with Hoosiers For Good and IU Football,” said Anthony Beverly, director of Stop the Violence Indianapolis. “IU Football players have the ability to influence thousands of youth and young adults throughout the city and beyond to make better choices. The support of the football team is tremendous, as it allows for youth to see role models promoting positive prevention in their communities, and hopefully encourage them to make better choices.” Hoosiers For Good has partnered with Stop the Violence Indianapolis since launching its inaugural class in April of 2022. Hoosiers For Good has partnered six IU student athletes, including former men’s basketball players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, and current football players Matthew Bedford, Andison Coby, Cam Camper, and Joshua Sales. These athletes use their platforms and influence to raise awareness for Stop the Violence Indianapolis throughout their yearlong agreements.

