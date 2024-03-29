Indiana was the first to offer a promising young prospect out of The Empire State: Keegan Croucher, a quarterback from Fonda-Fultonville High School (N.Y.). The young gunslinger described landing his first offer from the Hoosiers as “surreal,” a moment he will never forget.

“It felt good to get my first offer from a Big 10 school,” Croucher added. “It is a blessing and I’m very grateful for that.”

The Hoosiers will need to compete for Croucher’s services, as his recruitment is likely to skyrocket in the years ahead, especially with strong sophomore and junior seasons. Croucher, 15, is already very tall for a current freshman – he’s 6-4, 187 – and had a very productive year as a freshman starter. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,957 yards and 31 touchdowns, and looks exceptional when throwing on the move. He can elude rushers, buy time with his feet and pull the trigger. He flashes a strong arm with good touch on the deep ball and velocity between the hashes, fitting the ball into tight windows. He also flashes the ability to be a dual-threat, which is necessary in today’s college football offenses.