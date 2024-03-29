Hoosiers first to offer New York freshman
Indiana was the first to offer a promising young prospect out of The Empire State: Keegan Croucher, a quarterback from Fonda-Fultonville High School (N.Y.). The young gunslinger described landing his first offer from the Hoosiers as “surreal,” a moment he will never forget.
“It felt good to get my first offer from a Big 10 school,” Croucher added. “It is a blessing and I’m very grateful for that.”
The Hoosiers will need to compete for Croucher’s services, as his recruitment is likely to skyrocket in the years ahead, especially with strong sophomore and junior seasons. Croucher, 15, is already very tall for a current freshman – he’s 6-4, 187 – and had a very productive year as a freshman starter. He completed 63 percent of his passes for 2,957 yards and 31 touchdowns, and looks exceptional when throwing on the move. He can elude rushers, buy time with his feet and pull the trigger. He flashes a strong arm with good touch on the deep ball and velocity between the hashes, fitting the ball into tight windows. He also flashes the ability to be a dual-threat, which is necessary in today’s college football offenses.
“The interactions I have had with (co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach) Tino Sunseri and the rest of the staff has been all positive,” Croucher said. “Indiana would be a great fit for me.”
Croucher said that he believes the new Hoosiers staff will be successful in “turning around the program.”
“What they did at JMU was awesome,” Croucher said. “I have all the confidence in the world that they can do the same at Indiana. Their offensive scheme would really be a great fit with my style of play.”
With such a highly-productive season under head coach Mike Mancini, it isn’t surprising that Croucher earned First-Team All-State honors as a freshman. He also led the team to a 13-2 record last season and plans to lead them further when the season rolls around this fall. Croucher is well aware that he could add some muscle to his 187-pound frame.
“As far as me getting ready for this upcoming season, I’m working on sharpening up my game,” he said. “Getting bigger, faster, stronger. I am also working with my quarterbacks coach. I’m working on the little things to make all the big things happen.”
