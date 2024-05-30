“My interaction with the staff was great,” he added. “However, I’m a freshman so I’m looking forward to building a better relationship with the staff.”

“I believe size-wise I fit into what they are looking for,” Guerrant said. “Skill-wise, they don’t have anyone like me. I will be a great addition to the locker room. I can wait to show the coaches in person what type of player I am.”

The Hoosiers are making a splash for one of the top young prospects to emerge out of the Midwest. Dakota Guerrant - a 6-foot-1, 175-pound wide receiver and cornerback for Harper Woods (Mich.) received an offer from the Hoosiers during the contact period.

Guerrant has every reason to be supremely confident in his skills. With ability to play at both inside and outside receiver spots, he has very good speed and route running ability to be a threat with the ball in his hands after the catch. His size-speed combination is outstanding, and with his arm length, he possesses a wide catch radius. Geurrant can also make defenders miss after the catch and shows good balance and vision in space.

Guerrant currently trains for Sound Mind Sound Body, a highly competitive 7v7 program in the Great Lakes State. He also trains with St8 Smokin Track Club on top of his duties in the high school weight room, which is very important if Harper Woods wants to go back to Ford Field and win a state championship.

“This upcoming season is going to be crazy,” said Guerrant, who plays for head coach Rod Oden. “We just won the state championship and I just had the best receiving season in school history. So, trying to out=do or duplicate last year is going to be a tall task.”

The Hoosiers offered Guerrant on April 13 and and will have to compete for his services. Auburn, Pittsburg, Purdue and Louisville have also extended offers. He received a very early offer from Michigan before his freshman season.

“It felt great to get an offer from Indiana,” Guerrant said. “Receiving an offer from any school is a blessing. However, to receive an offer from a Big 10 school is even more of a blessing.