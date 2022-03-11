Hoosiers changing narrative, finding success in closing out games late

The storyline surrounding the Indiana program for most of the season was trying to find out how to win games late. The Hoosiers showed glimpses of the team that they could be through 30, 35 and sometimes even 38 minutes in games, but when it came down to the winning moments, Indiana struggled as a team.

Coming into the Big Ten Tournament, Indiana was 3-6 in games decided by five or less points. Through two games in the conference tournament, Indiana is now 2-0 in in games decided by five or less points.

First it was Michigan and on Friday it was defeating top-seeded Illinois in a 65-63 win to be the first 9-seed in the Big Ten Tournament to advance to the conference semifinals since 2002.

"You lose enough of them, hell, you start to get breaks your way," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "And I thought today we got a great break in the turnover that they had down the stretch and we were able to still secure the win."