Game Two of a 3-game weekend series ended with a 14-1 IU blowout over Purdue, but IU manager Chris Lemonis stressed that it could have easily gone the other way.

The Boilermakers jumped onto the scoreboard early with what was a nice play by freshman shortstop Justin Walker allowing only one run to cross the plate and getting an out. Then in the second inning, two botch bunt plays by third baseman Cole Barr led to a bases loaded, no out jam for IU starter Pauly Milto.

Milto got the next Boiler batter to popout to Walker at short and then the next batter to groundout to Walker, who began a 6-4-3 double play to get out of the inning.

From that point on, Milto was lights out.

“I don’t even think he had his best stuff, but I told him he had his best day on the mound for us,” Lemonis said. “We really goofed it up in the first two innings. It could’ve been bad and we’re down five or six runs, and you’re not going to come back at that point.”

But it didn’t go bad. The Hoosiers immediately responded in the bottom of the second, scoring two runs to tie the game without recording a hit — error, walk, hit by pitch, walk and walk.

Then IU exploded in the third. Ryan Fineman started it with a solo shot to left that carried fair in the wind. Matt Gorski followed with nearly the exact same home run, and the Hoosiers were up 4-2. Then the hits began to come. IU would collect five more hits in the inning, including three doubles, to score four more runs and take an 8-1 lead.

That inning ended an 0-for-27 drought with runners in scoring positions culminated by both teams in the series. The player to end the drought was Walker, who committed the game-losing error at shortstop in Game One after just earning the opportunity to start. He shot a double to left-center to score Drew Ashley as part of the 6-run third inning.

“It means a lot to come out and bounce back from last night especially,” Walker said. “Stuff like last night is gonna happen so you just have to be able to come out and play well the next day. I did think about it a lot last night. It’s baseball .Errors are going to happen. We had one error yesterday and it was the biggest inning of the game.”

Milto would finish with 7.0 innings pitched, allowing five hits and no earned runs. Timmy Herrin relieved Milto in the eighth inning and finished the game out, allowing just a couple of hits and a walk.

IU earned some insurance runs through the last six innings. Fineman and Logan Kaletha both collected three hits, while Walker had two hits — a double and a triple — with three RBIs and a couple runs scored.

The loss was Purdue’s first conference loss of the season and pushed IU’s overall record to 21-6.