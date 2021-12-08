Hoosiers blow 22 point lead, suffer catastrophic 64-59 loss at Wisconsin

The Hoosiers scored 42 points in the first half compared to just 25 by Wisconsin. Parker Stewart was blazing hot once again from the three-point line and contributed nine of those 45 points, all from behind the arc.

Indiana's inability to win on the road in Wisconsin has plagued the program for over two decades. A victory looked to be almost certain, but the Badgers seemed like they were in the game even down 12 and used that momentum to catapult to an improbable victory.

Indiana dominated the first half, but an inability to score the ball in the second half spurred a 64-59 loss on the road to Wisconsin

Wisconsin battled back the entire second half and took the lead on a Johnny Davis jumper with just over a minute to go. Indiana had plenty of chances to retake the lead but couldn't muster any offense and walked off the court with a loss.

It was clear that Indiana's game plan was to pound the post, and it was also clear that Wisconsin's game plan was to neutralize the post. Ultimately, Wisconsin did a much better job executing its strategy.

The Badgers began heavily fronting the post in the second half, and the Hoosiers didn't have a counter. 15 or more seconds of the shot clock would be consistently used up before any passes were made, and it threw Indiana's offense completely out of their rhythm.

As a result, the Hoosiers could only muster 14 second-half points on 22.6 percent shooting. The only positive is they were able to keep their turnovers down, finishing with just nine.

Individually, Xavier Johnson did some good things and bad things. He finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists but shot just 25 percent from the field. Trayce Jackson-Davis had a very off game, only scoring nine. Race Thompson made some big plays and led the team with 12 points and nine rebounds.

For Wisconsin, Johnnie Davis continued his breakout season. He had 23 points and nine rebounds, including the go-ahead shot with a minute to go and some thunderous dunks. Tyler Wahl was a key player as well and had nine points and 12 boards.

What seemed to be a foundational win at one point evolved into nothing less than a catastrophic failure for Indiana. The Hoosiers were out-played, out-coached, and gave away a game they had in the bag.

They will look for redemption against Merrimack before battling Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic.