IU’s annual mid-week game hosted by Victory Field in Indianapolis was scheduled against Notre Dame on Tuesday evening, and a Ryan Fineman home run was the difference.

The Irish came into the matchup 15-22 overall and put Zach Martin on the mound, after Martin posted a 3.51 ERA in nine appearances this season. He pitched 4.0 innings, allowed no runs and surrendered one hit and three walks.

For the Hoosiers, Timmy Herrin started his fourth game of the season after a 5-inning, 2-hit performance against Indiana State on April 10. The junior went six strong innings Tuesday, surrendering just one hit and one run with six strikeouts on 84 pitches. His mid-week outing was the longest of his season.

It wasn’t until the sixth inning, when Logan Kaletha reached base via walk, that the scoreless tie was broken. Ryan Fineman launched his fifth home run of the season over the left field wall to give IU a 2-0 lead.

After the two runs were scored, Herrin was replaced by BJ Sabol for the next two innings, allowing two hits and one walk. Matt Lloyd was called upon to finish out the game with a 3-0 lead and earned the save.

Both teams recorded just four hits. Matt Gorski, Scotty Bradley, Justin Walker and Fineman all added to that total with hits of their own, and Jeremy Houston and Logan Sowers added walks. Kaletha drew three walks.

Bradley’s seventh-inning single resulted in a Walker RBI, as Bradley advanced to third on a Drew Ashley sacrifice bunt and wild pitch.

The Hoosiers move to 27-6 on the season and will be in Bloomington on Wednesday to play Ball State at 6:05 p.m.