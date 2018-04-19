After Ball State tied the game at 8-8 in the top of the eighth inning Wednesday night at Bart Kaufman Field, the Hoosiers had their chances — any chances — to take it back and win the game.

Including the bottom half of the eighth inning, IU had at least one runner in scoring position for five of the following seven innings of play.

The Hoosiers didn’t bring sophomore Matt Gorski home in the eighth when he stole third on a dropped ball and then broke for home after a hesitation when the ball ricocheted off the base and was easily thrown out to end the inning. They would leave six more baserunners stranded in scoring position while tied in game-winning situations and 20 stranded in total throughout the game.

That is until the 14th inning, when sophomore Jeremy Houston lined a fastball to right field, bringing around senior Laren Eustace from second and defeating Ball State, 9-8, in the 14th inning.

“We were just trying to chip away, and if we didn’t chip away, we just went out there and played more defense,” Houston said.

To begin the 5:34 mid-week marathon, Logan Kaletha scored on a wild pitch before Ball State’s Seth Freed homered and tripled in the second and third innings to give Ball State a 5-1 lead in the middle of the third inning.

But the Hoosiers responded quickly in the bottom half of the inning by loading the bases with no outs. However, Ryan Fineman and Scotty Bradley both struck out. Matt Gorski, Wyatt Cross and Justin Walker were all walked consecutively though to bring in three runs and make the score 6-4.

“Their splits were a lot of walks and a lot of strikeouts, so we know we could get back in the game if we could get into their bullpen,” IU manager Chris Lemonis said. “After they got the five spot, we answered and got a couple which was big.”

It was during that third inning when Ball State replaced starting pitcher Evan Marquardt with Nick Floyd. Then IU was able to score runs, as it answered with two more in the fourth inning before tying the game at 7-7 in the sixth inning on a Cross single.

“The early part was just really tough for us,” Lemonsi said. “I thought Tommy Sommer did a great job of getting us a hold and getting us to stabilize the game, and then we just kind of pieced it together and get back in it.”

Sommer entered the game in the fourth inning before going 4.1 innings allowing one earned run, four hits and two walks and striking out six batters. From the final out of the fourth inning until the end of the eighth inning, the Hoosiers were able to outscore the Cardinals 4-1 behind Sommer.

Sophomore Andrew Saalfrank also had a strong outing, entering the game in the 12th inning and pitching three perfect innings, striking out seven of the nine batters he faced to guide the Hoosiers to a win. His performance comes after a couple tough outings early in the season that pushed his ERA up to 4.05 on the season, though he has not allowed a run or hit in his last 7.0 innings pitched.

“I know he’s been having a tough start, so it was good to see him go back out there and pitch his butt off,” Houston said about Saalfrank. “He did a really great job tonight.”