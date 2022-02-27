Hoosiers avoid incomprehensible collapse, come away with slim road win
Indiana got its second straight win after five losses in a row, but Sunday's win over Minnesota didn't come easy. The Hoosiers had a 27-point lead in the second half that was then cut to a one-possession game before a few free throws gave Indiana an 84-79 win.
It was a total domination from the Hoosiers for the first 32 minutes, but the inability to close crept in with each empty possession for Indiana and each made three for Minnesota.
It is a concerning theme that continues to rear its head, albeit this time in a win for the Hoosiers.
"We just have to learn how to close. But I'm pleased," IU head coach Mike Woodson said. "Getting this win, these guys made me happy (tonight)."
