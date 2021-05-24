Hoosiers add WR Cameron Buckley from Texas A&M

Below is the release from Indiana.

Buckley missed the 2020 season due to injury, but caught 11 passes for 121 yards in 13 games the season before.

The Indiana Hoosiers added depth to its wide receiver room Monday, adding Cameron Buckley from Texas A&M.

The Indiana football program announced on Monday afternoon that wide receiver Camron Buckley has joined the Hoosiers as a transfer from Texas A&M University. Buckley owns 62 receptions for 877 yards (14.1 average) and four touchdowns in 39 games (4 starts).

"Cam has caught a lot of footballs and made a lot of big-time plays in the SEC," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He brings experience and leadership to the wide receivers room. We're excited about the play-making ability he adds to our offense."

The 6-2, 190-pounder graduated with a university studies degree in Dec. 2020. Buckley missed 2020 due to injury a season after he caught 11 passes for 121 yards in 13 games.

He turned in his best statistical campaign in 2018 when he collected 34 catches for 474 yards and one TD. Buckley added 17 receptions for 282 yards and 13 scores as a true freshman in 2017.

The Cedar Hill, Texas, native was a four-star prospect out of Cedar Hill High School.