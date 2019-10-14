In week six of the NFL regular season, former Indiana running back Tevin Coleman continued to lead the San Francisco 49ers rushing attack and helped maintain the team's undefeated record against the Los Angeles Rams, while tackle Brandon Knight made his first career start for the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Jets. For the other Hoosiers, it was a week to forget. Each team that had a former Indiana football player start suffered a defeat on Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Colman stiff arms a Los Angeles Rams defender before scoring a touchdown on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (USA Today Images) (USA Today Images)

Brandon Knight, Cowboys Tackle

Brandon Knight was a four-year contributor to Indiana's football team from 2015 to 2019. After starting 26 games for the Hoosiers and appearing in a total of 41, Knight entered the NFL draft and eventually would sign with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. Due to injuries along the Cowboys offensive front, Knight was called up for his first start against the Jets on Sunday.

The Cowboys were upset by the Jets, 24-22, but were able to earn 129 rushing yards as a team. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 277 yards and was only sacked one time during the game. Dallas has now lost three straight games, and has fallen to 3-3 on the year. They will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday in an NFC East divisional showdown.

Tevin Coleman, 49ers Running Back

Tevin Coleman returned for his second game following an ankle injury that kept him sidelined after week one. He followed up his scoring effort from a week ago by getting into the end zone again in a 20-7 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

After review, the ruling on the field stands. It's a @Teco_Raww TD 🙌#SFvsLAR pic.twitter.com/Gq0hJH485L — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 13, 2019

The 49ers backfield has been crowded the whole season, but Coleman came away as the team's leader in carries in week six. He contributed 18 rushes for 45 yards and a touchdown, while also catching two passes for 16 yards. Over the past two weeks, Coleman has carried the ball 34 times, but has yet to break 100 yards this season. The 49ers are one of two undefeated teams left in the NFL — standing at 5-0 — and will play the Washington Redskins, who are fresh off their first victory of the season, next week.

Jordan Howard, Eagle Running Back

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles said that running back Jordan Howard was deserving of more carries, leaving rookie Miles Sanders as a complimentary piece in the offense. He easily out-carried the rest of his teammates, but only ran 13 times since the Eagles were coming from behind against the Minnesota Vikings. His 13 runs culminated in just 49 yards without a score against Minnesota's stout defense, and Philadelphia would end up losing 38-20. The Eagles are now 3-3 on the season but will look to get back on track against the Cowboys next week.

Dan Feeney, Chargers Guard

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2019 season with heavy expectations to compete for the AFC playoff race. Injuries have derailed the team, and it has fallen to 2-4 on the season following a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dan Feeney and the Chargers' offensive line were unable to get a rushing attack going in this game. The team ran just 14 times for 32 yards while Philip Rivers attempted 44 passes. The positive coming from this game was that the offensive line kept Rivers clean and gave up just one sack, however Rivers' two interceptions made the difference despite the Chargers scoring the final 17 points of the game in the fourth quarter. The Chargers will play the Titans next week, where Indiana fans can see both Feeney and Rodger Saffold play for their respective teams.

Rodger Saffold, Titans Guard