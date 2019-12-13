This weekend is the final weekend before the Early Signing Period begins on Wednesday, so TheHoosier.com has listed the official visitors expected to be in Bloomington, as well as where the staff was able to visit despite the announcement of the bowl game and preparations for Jacksonville.

Last weekend’s recruiting efforts welcomed one of the most lucrative rewards in recent recruiting memory for the Hoosiers, as four key prospects committed to Indiana following visits on Saturday.

- Texas safety Bryson Bonds

- Virginia running back Tim Baldwin

- Ohio tight end AJ Barner

- Walk-on New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal

The weekend of Dec. 6 was always going to be the biggest recruiting weekend leading up to the Early Signing Period on Dec. 18, and with the leverage of a new seven-year contract, Allen was able to guarantee a long-term culture and direction for the Indiana program, which plays well in recruiting conversations.

The Friday that many of the official visitors were getting into Bloomington was the day Indiana announced Allen’s new contract, which made him the 12th-highest paid coach in the Big Ten and raised his salary out of the cellar of the conference.

There’s a real possibility that these recruits would have committed to Indiana without the announcement of the new contract, but for Jason Harris in particular, a four-star defensive end that could be a position-altering force who was in town last weekend, telling him and his family of former Division I college athletes that Indiana is committed to maintaining its success is critical.

“You get into the point when you have a certain number of years left, and that becomes the question, ‘Hey, are you going to be here? How long are you going to be here?’” Allen said in a press conference about his new contract and Indiana’s bowl assignment. “You get asked that a lot in the recruiting process.

“I can say with absolute confidence, I just signed this contract at this particular time and this is what it means. There is no question it gives them tremendous confidence in the future. They just want to make sure that you're going to be the one coaching their son the whole time that he's here at Indiana. That's been put to rest with the new contract, and that's why it means a lot.”

As Indiana makes an attempt to fill the final two or three spots in the 2020 class, the contract and the Gator Bowl will be at the center of conversations with a few specific targets to ensure Indiana can have its pick among its top defensive end, wide receiver and offensive line targets.