Hoosier Intel is TheHoosier.com 's weekly dose of recruiting news surrounding the Indiana Football program, from latest visits between coaches and prospects to recent developments with familiar targets and introductions to new names.

As the 2020 recruiting cycle wears on, more and more targets are beginning to shift as teams specify specific recruiting targets for specific areas of their teams.

Click this link to read this week's Hoosier Intel on TheHoosier.com's premium football board

St. Thomas More wide receiver Alante Brown, who shined during his time as an All-State quarterback in Chicago, is one of those specific targets for Indiana. He has included the Hoosiers in his tentative top-three, along with Michigan State and Missouri and has scheduled an official visit to Bloomington after the 2019 season.

Find more information on several Indiana targets and last week's visitors on TheHoosier.com's premium football board or at this link.

Click this link to read last week's Hoosier Intel