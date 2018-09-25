Both IU men's basketball head coach Archie Miller speaks to the crowd during last year's Hoosier Hysteria. Miller and IU women's basketball head coach Teri Moren will both once again make speeches to fans in attendance at this year's event as part of the festivities. Jordan Wells / TheHoosier.com

Hoosier Hysteria will take place Saturday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. eastern time at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and fans should be able to watch the second of the IU football team's game at Rutgers on the video board inside. Here's everything else you need to know about the annual event which serves as the official tipoff of the IU men's and women's teams' seasons.

Admission

Admission is free, but fans are encouraged to donate a canned food item to benefit the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

Parking

Due to the Hoosiers Outrun Cancer event taking place that morning, parking lots around Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall will not open until 12:30 p.m. Fans who arrive early are instructed to park in the Fee Lane Garage near the Kelley School of Business. Click here for directions to the Fee Lane Garage.



Schedule Posters

All fans in attendance will receive free schedule posters for both the men's and women's teams.



WNIT Champions

The IU women's basketball team will be honored for winning the WNIT championship last season with a banner being unveiled during the event.

Other Event Highlights

Both teams will have player introductions, followed by speeches from head coaches Archie Miller and Teri Moren. The men's and women's players will participate in shooting contests, while the men's team will have a dunk contest and a scrimmage.

Autographs

Following the conclusion of the event, both the men’s teams and the women’s will be available in the concourse of the facility to sign autographs. Only one item per person will be signed by each player, time permitting.

How To Watch If You Can't Be There