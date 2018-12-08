Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheHoosier.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Indiana apparel and gear!

Matthew OHaren/USA Today Sports

The Hoosiers try to move to 8-2 when they take on the Cardinals in Assembly Hall on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on Fox. TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

Three things to watch: 1. Pack-line vs. Pack-line -- Both teams will feel well-prepared from an offensive standpoint as both teams happen to run the pack-line defense. It will make for compelling matchups on the court to see what IU head coach Archie Miller and Louisville head coach Chris Mack try to come up with to counter each other. 2. Turnovers -- They were down in the last game, but history has shown Indiana has a tendency to let opponents make into games with sloppy mistakes - look no further than the second half of Tuesday's game at Penn State. Injuries and lack of chemistry won't be a valid excuse for much longer. Indiana has to continue to take care of the basketball. 3. 3. Juwan Morgan's foul trouble -- Unlike road games at Duke and Arkansas, Indiana was able to navigate Morgan's foul trouble. If Morgan can stay in the game and get Nwora and the rest of the Cardinals' bigs in foul trouble, it will help Indiana's chances of winning this game.

Romeo Langford (17.9 ppg) and Juwan Morgan (15.6 ppg) are the obvious offensive weapons, but Indiana has proven it can find ways to win without them. Langford was a virtual nonfactor in the second half against Penn State, while an injured Morgan left the Northwestern game with four minutes to play and Indiana trialing by three. Both times the Hoosiers prevailed.

Indiana is one of the country's most accurate shooting teams, ranked seventh with a 0.517 clip. All five of the Hoosiers starters are shooting 46 percent or better from the field. Louisville cannot afford to leave any Indiana player unguarded, which means the Cards will have to be more disciplined defensively when hedging off screens and tracking runs in the lane.

Through eight games, Louisville has just one player averaging in double figures in sophomore wing Jordan Nwora. The 6-foot-7 native of Buffalo has a solid shooting stroke, but is streaky from the perimeter. He’s shooting 34.1 percent on 3s, but has been very good when he can get his feet set and spot up. According to Synergy Sports, Nwora is scoring 1.11 points per possession in spot-up situations. Nwora has also been very good inside the 3-point arc as he’s shooting 62.2 percent on 2s on 45 attempts. He committed eight turnovers in Louisville’s loss to Tennessee and had four turnovers against Michigan State, but has cleaned things up recently (just three turnovers over his last two games).

Predictions and Probabilities