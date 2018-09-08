Hoosier Gameday: Indiana Vs. Virginia
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Before Indiana kicksoff against Virginia tonight, make sure you get caught up on everything you need to know about the matchup from TheHoosier.com.
Below are some quick facts about today's game, followed by all our preview content for the contest.
Quick Facts
Site: Memorial Stadium (52,929)
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: BTN
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on the IU Radio Network.
Series Facts: This is the fourth meeting between IU and Virginia. Virginia leads the series 2-1.
Gameday Links
· Podcast - Heard On The Hoosier: Cavs Corner Publisher Brad Franklin
· Podcast - CrimsonCast Ep. 548 - Virginia Preview
· Story - Stevie Scott Eager To Build Off Debut
· Story - Khalil Bryant More Confident, Comfortable As A Junior
· Story - By The Numbers - Virginia Preview
· Story - Tom Allen Sept. 5 Radio Show Highlights
· Story - From The Locker Room: IU Coaches Preview Virginia
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.