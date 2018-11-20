Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, and it will be televised live on BTN.

IU basketball hopes to get back on the right track following a Sunday loss to Arkansas when they host UT Arlington tonight.

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: Romeo Langford, Rob Phinisee and Al Durham on the rise for IU basketball

Stock Up - Efficiency

Through four games, Indiana is eighth in the country, per Ken Pomeroy, with an effective field goal rate of 61.9 percent. The Hoosiers are fourth nationally in 2-point percentage, and shooting a respectable (if not prolific) 36.6 percent from behind the 3-point line. Whether that number comes up or not, it’s a significant improvement on last season, when Indiana turned in the worst single-season 3-point percentage in program history. But the 2-point number is more interesting. Indiana has six players shooting 63 percent or better on 2s. And 80 points in the paint between Marquette and Arkansas suggest the ball is going where it needs to offensively — right at the rim.

Stock Up - Team Defense

Sunday’s performance against Arkansas might have felt disheartening, but it shouldn’t. Overall, Indiana is building a sturdy defensive profile. The Hoosiers are No. 20 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per Pomeroy. They’re top-50 in the country in opponent turnover rate, top 15 in opponent effective field goal percentage and top 10 in opponent 3-point percentage. That last number will please Archie Miller, and anyone who watched IU try to defend the perimeter last season. It’s, of course, a small sample size, but there are few teams in the country that have tested themselves twice this early in the calendar. It’s fair to be encouraged.

Mike Miller, HSR: Miller ready to turn loss into lesson

The past week didn’t propel Indiana into the top 25.

But it did give the Hoosiers a decent sense of who they are and where they stand. That may be as valuable as anything right now.

Archie Miller isn’t always a believer in silver linings. — “I always say if we didn’t win the game, it wasn’t worth playing the game,” he said — but after Sunday’s one-point loss at Arkansas, the second-year IU coach found a new list of teaching points while spending a portion of Monday breaking down the game film.

Now, the Hoosiers have two games during the current holiday week to start putting those lessons to work. Indiana, which jumps back into action Monday at 7 against Texas-Arlington, didn’t end the weekend with the win it wanted.

But the Hoosiers were at least able to start the week understanding where they need to go from here.

“We certainly learned a lot about ourselves,” Miller said.

For Miller, lesson No. 1 was resiliency. His Indiana team seems to have it. On an otherwise sloppy afternoon on both ends of the court, the Hoosiers were merely a tip-in away from claiming a victory in a loud, tough environment.

Dylan Sinn, Journal Gazette: Hoosiers back on court after loss

After three high-flying blowout wins to open the season, Indiana came back to earth Sunday when it dropped its first game of the season, a 73-72 road defeat to Arkansas.

The coming week offers the Hoosiers a couple of chances to get back on track, with games today against UT Arlington and Friday against UC Davis. Indiana will be back at Assembly Hall for both matchups before going on the road again for a much more difficult test against Duke.

Essentially, the Hoosiers have a week to clean up the deficiencies that showed themselves against Arkansas before they take on the No. 1 Blue Devils.

“It was good for us early, especially these first couple weeks in the season, to feel that and get hit in the mouth a little bit,” coach Archie Miller said Sunday. “It was a good game. Disappointed that we lost, but I also know this is something that can make us better.”

Much like the first week of the season, when Indiana (3-1) took on two overmatched teams, neither game this week figures to present much of a challenge for the Hoosiers. Indiana should have a chance to focus on improving without worrying about style points.

Cameron Drummond, IDS: Three things to watch as IU men's basketball returns home to play the University of Texas at Arlington

1. Texas-Arlington will come to Bloomington looking to win the game.

Yes, it's an elementary concept that both teams in a sporting event will try to win, but that's not always the case in college basketball.

Games earlier this season for IU against Chicago State and Montana Statewere such clear discrepancies in talent level that there was really no chance for IU's opponents to win. Texas-Arlington will pose a better challenge for IU out of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Mavericks moved to the Sun Belt for the 2013-14 season and enjoyed a nice run of success under former Coach Scott Cross, who is now an assistant at Texas Christian University.

In the last three years, notable wins for the Texas-Arlington program include triumphs at Ohio State, Memphis, Texas, Oklahoma and Saint Mary's College of California. The win against Saint Mary's in December 2016 was the first win over a top-25 ranked opponent for Texas-Arlington, as Saint Mary's was then ranked No. 12 in the country and that Saint Mary's team featured current IU senior forward Evan Fitzner on its roster.

Chris Ogden is the new coach of Texas-Arlington, and his team is off to a 3-1 start this season, including a win against UC-Davis.

An Indiana native is the Mavericks' leading scorer, as junior guard Brian Warren averages 18.5 points per game during an average of 30 minutes of game action.

Warren went to T.C. Howe High School in Indianapolis.

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.