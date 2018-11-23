TheHoosier.com has a look at what media members are saying about the game below.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, and it can be viewed on BTN+.

IU basketball hopes to improve to 5-1 on the 2018-19 season when they host UC Davis tonight in Assembly Hall.

Stu Jackson, TheHoosier.com: Preview, IU Vs. UC Davis

Three Things To Watch For

1) Who Steps Up - Indiana continues to get bit by the injury bug. Plenty of minutes are available, and more could open up depending on Al Durham Jr. and De'Ron Davis' status Friday night. Damezi Anderson stepped in capably given his opportunities, who will do the same?

2) Turnovers - The mistakes on Sunday were understandable given Arkansas' pressure defense, but a smaller UT Arlington lineup gave Indiana just as much trouble. Fatigue was likely a factor, too, 48 hours removed from a road game and with a rotation that shortened as the game wore on, but Indiana still finished with the same number of turnovers in each game (18). It's something Indiana will have to get under control.

3) Free Throws - Shooting 63.7 percent from the free throw line through five games won't get Indiana very far in March, let alone the regular season. While Archie Miller wants his team to be one that aspires to attack to the basket and get to the line, so far the Hoosiers haven't done a good job of taking advantage of those opportunities.

Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star: Injuries piling up, as IU basketball preps for UC Davis

Clif Marshall is going to earn his salary plus hazard pay at this rate.

Marshall, conditioning coach for the IU basketball team, is about to see his work put to a stern test. It’s possible IU will face UC Davis, Friday’s visitor, with six scholarship players and team captain Zach McRoberts sidelined because of injuries.

“I don’t know if I’ve been around that one too much,” coach Archie Miller said after Tuesday’s 78-64 win against UT Arlington.

Injuries have been an obstacle since opening night for Indiana, when sophomore guard Al Durham, freshman forward Jerome Hunter and redshirt freshman forward Race Thompson were all sidelined.

Since then, the list has only expanded.

Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette: Hoosiers hurting ahead of UC Davis visit

Before the season began, it seemed as though depth would be a team strength for Indiana. The Hoosiers had a talented freshman class coming in and almost everyone returning from last year's team.

At Media Day in September, Archie Miller talked excitedly about the possibility that competition in practice could help sort out playing time issues while making everyone better in the process.

Those hopes are gone for now, replaced by a need to simply have enough players to put a full team on the court. By the end of their game against UT Arlington on Tuesday, the Hoosiers had a whopping seven rotation players out with injuries and it's unclear whether any of them will be available when Indiana takes on UC Davis at Assembly Hall tonight.

The injured list includes guards Romeo Langford (nose), Al Durham (back), Zach McRoberts (back) and Devonte Green (thigh), forwards Jerome Hunter (leg) and Race Thompson (concussion) and center De'Ron Davis (Achilles).

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.