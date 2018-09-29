Hoosier Gameday: Indiana Vs. Rutgers
Quick Facts
Site: Highpoint.com Stadium (52,454)
Kickoff: Noon ET
Television: BTN
Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on the IU Radio Network.
Gameday Links
· Podcast - CrimsonCast Ep. 554 - Rutgers Preview
· Podcast - Heard On The Hoosier: The Knight Report's Richie Schnyderite
· Analysis - Scouting Rutgers
· Story - Ball's Targeting Penalty A Teaching Moment
· Story - IU Seeking More Explosive Plays On Offense
· Predictions - Indiana Vs. Rutgers
· Story - Michigan State Game Offers Learning Experiences
· Story - Timian, Jones, Philyor, Robinson Battling Injuries
· Story - Tom Allen Sept. 26 Radio Show Highlights
· Story - IU Coaches Preview Rutgers
----
