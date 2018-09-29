Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-29 07:36:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Hoosier Gameday: Indiana Vs. Rutgers

Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Before Indiana kicksoff against Rutgers today, make sure you get caught up on everything you need to know about the matchup from TheHoosier.com.

Below are some quick facts about today's game, followed by all our preview content for the contest.

Bxmsdgkrgz3i9nttft0u
IU head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosiers hope to improve to 4-1 on Saturday with a win over Rutgers.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com

Quick Facts

Site: Highpoint.com Stadium (52,454)

Kickoff: Noon ET

Television: BTN

Radio: This broadcast can be heard live on the IU Radio Network.

Gameday Links

· Podcast - CrimsonCast Ep. 554 - Rutgers Preview

· Podcast - Heard On The Hoosier: The Knight Report's Richie Schnyderite

· Analysis - Scouting Rutgers

· Story - Ball's Targeting Penalty A Teaching Moment

· Story - IU Seeking More Explosive Plays On Offense

· Predictions - Indiana Vs. Rutgers

· Story - Michigan State Game Offers Learning Experiences

· Story - Timian, Jones, Philyor, Robinson Battling Injuries

· Story - Tom Allen Sept. 26 Radio Show Highlights

· Story - IU Coaches Preview Rutgers

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}