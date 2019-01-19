Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

The Hoosiers take on Purdue in Mackey Arena today in their seventh Big Ten game of the season. Tipoff is set for 2:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on Fox. TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

1. Guarding the 3-point line -- Three of Purdue's five projected starters shoot better than 38 percent from 3-point range. Indiana only has one. This game will get ugly quickly if the Hoosiers don't challenge shots and make quick close-outs on the perimeter. 2. Rebounding -- Indiana has lost the rebounding battle often in Big Ten play, and on Saturday it faces the team with the second-best offensive rebounding percentage in conference play alone. Coupled with Purdue's 3-point shooting, the Hoosiers should be very concerned with limiting second chance opportunities. 3. Defending Carsen Edwards -- Not a good game to have one of your backcourt players dealing with an injury. IU can't afford to let Edwards get into an early rhythm.

Edwards is a legitimate All-America candidate and the primary reason the Boilermakers have been able to withstand the graduation of four starters from last season’s team that finished 30-7. The 6-foot-1 junior is averaging 24.9 points per game on 42.8 percent shooting from the field. In Big Ten play, he’s using 33.9 percent of Purdue’s possessions while on the floor, which is the second highest usage rate in the league behind Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ. Edwards is great as the ball handler in the pick-and-roll and in spot-up situations, according to Synergy. He ranks in the 75th percentile nationally in pick-and-roll (.9 PPP) and in the 84th percentile on spot-ups (1.15). Edwards also does a good job of not forcing the issue if there isn’t a play to be made. His assist rate is 16.9 percent in Big Ten games and he’s a willing passer to guys like Ryan Cline and Grady Eifert, who can knock down the 3-pointer.

Purdue's only loss in the last six games came at Michigan State, with the five victories coming by an average of 18.8 points. Indiana comes in having lost three straight. That's a simplistic look at how the team's are trending, but the Boilermakers are perhaps playing their most cohesive basketball at both ends of the floor. That could be most important for Purdue if Indiana limits Edwards, as it has done in holding him to 30 points in three previous meetings. The Boilermakers are beginning to find offensive consistency beyond their star guard.

