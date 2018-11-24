Kickoff is set for noon ET and it will be televised live on ESPN2.

Stu Jackson, TheHoosier.com: IU Plenty Motivated Ahead Of Bucket Game

Toward the end of the radio broadcast of Indiana's loss at No. 4 Michigan, color analyst and former IU coach Buck Suhr made a comment appropriate for this week's Old Oaken Bucket game:

You don't really appreciate a trophy until it gets taken from you.

While IU head coach Tom Allen didn't hear it, the sentiment is not lost on him.

"When you have it and then you lose it, it changes your perspective, and I think our guys recognize that," Allen said. "I know that we've talked about some of those things (on Monday). We'll talk more about it every single day."

Purdue reclaimed the bucket with a 31-24 victory in West Lafayette last year, stopping Indiana's bid for a fifth consecutive victory in the series and third consecutive bowl game appearance.

Questions from the media are hardly the only reminder.

If signs around the team's facilities asking the question, 'What have you done today to beat Purdue?' haven't served as a strong enough one, consider having to walk into the locker room and not seeing a shiny wooden case with four tall glass windows, a 360-degree rotating platform and several spotlights sit empty for the last 363 days after keeping it filled for 1,460 days in a row.

Mike Carmin, Journal & Courier: Purdue Football At Indiana - Who Has The Edge

Prediction

Another winner-take-all-battle for the Old Oaken Bucket and a bowl bid, which gives this rivalry game plenty of additional juice. With a two-game losing streak, the Boilermakers wouldn’t appear to have any momentum, but the Hoosiers have won only twice in eight Big Ten games. Indiana is hungry to reach a bowl game after being denied by Purdue last season. Both teams have strengths, and each has weaknesses that can’t get exploited. The Boilermakers have the edge of winning last year’s game in the exact situation and that might be enough to do it two years in a row. Purdue 39, Indiana 36

Sean Mintert, IDS: Three things to know about Purdue football

2. Wide Receiver Rondale Moore will be tough to defend.

On opening night of the 2018 college football season, Purdue freshman Rondale Moore announced his arrival on the national scene. Despite the Purdue's 31-27 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats, Moore’s performance in front of a national TV audience caught the attention of the entire nation. In his college debut, Moore racked up 188 total yards and scored two touchdowns, including an electrifying 76-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.

“He’s just a very difficult young man to scheme for, and they try to get him the ball in creative ways,” Allen said. “He’s a tremendously talented young man that will be a big challenge for our whole football team to defend.”

After his headline-grabbing first game, Moore proved that he wasn’t a one-hit wonder. He’s already eclipsed the 1000-receiving yard mark and has four games with more than 10 catches. After two average games against Michigan State and Iowa, Moore bounced back and has combined for 190 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the past two weeks against Minnesota and Wisconsin. A week after IU gave up an average of 15.6 yards per completion against Michigan, Allen and the IU defense will have their hands full with Moore, who has become one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the Big Ten.

Matt Stevens, GoldAndBlack.com: Jeff Brohm still talking about future of the Purdue program

Jeff Brohm has spent the last two days talking about his future at Purdue.

Following his team's Thanksgiving morning indoor practice, Brohm detailed the schedule he and his assistant coaches will be following after this weekend's Bucket Game. Just days after the rivalry game in Bloomington, seeing both committed and uncommitted Purdue 2019 prospects will be the utmost priority.

"Right away we've got all of our coaches on the road, and it's full speed ahead," Brohm said. "Really, the month of December is critical. While we are positioned very well, we've got to make sure we maintain that position."

Brohm said Thursday morning that he and his staff plan to meet face-to-face with each of the 24 verbally committed prospects for the 2019 class within the next three weeks.

"We feel like we've developed a great relationship with (the committed prospects) and they trust us, but you take nothing for granted and as good a position as you think you're in, you can either maintain it or improve it," Brohm said.

Brohm is known to be the initial focus of the coaching search underway at his alma mater, Louisville, but has never indicated publicly thoughts that he may be coaching elsewhere next season. Brohm talked Wednesday night during his radio show and Thursday morning after practice about the future of his current program and recruiting depth for what he's built in two seasons at Purdue.

Will Ragatz, Sports Illustrated: Three Bowl Eligibility Elimination Games That Ratchet Up the Stakes on Rivalry Week

Rivalry week is upon us. There are few better things in life than grabbing some leftover Thanksgiving food, settling down on the couch and watching high-stakes college football. The Week 13 slate has games all day Friday and all day Saturday. The nation will be primarily fixated on the huge games in the Big 12, Pac-12 and Big Ten, but there are countless rivalries that should make for entertaining contests even if one or both teams are having down years.

There can still be plenty on the line in games where neither team is alive in the playoff race. Heading into this weekend, 23 teams have five wins, with one last shot to reach the all-important six-win mark and the bowl eligibility that comes with it—a not insignificant accomplishment, given the extra practice time and national television exposure that it brings. Six of the 23 five-win teams play their season finales against another member of that group. If you’re looking for sneaky entertaining games on Saturday, these bowl play-in games are a good place to start. Here are three in-state rivalry matchups between desperate 5–6 teams and why they’re worth watching.

How Indiana got to 5–6: Indiana coach Tom Allen has a tougher annual task than Brohm simply by virtue of being in the Big Ten’s East division. For the second straight year, the Hoosiers went 3–0 in non-conference play (with the best win coming against Virginia). For the second straight year, they’re 2–6 in conference play heading into the Purdue game. As always, Indiana has had a few games against East powers in which it has inspired hope of an upset before falling short at the end. The Hoosiers are led by a 1,000-yard rusher in freshman Stevie Scott and dual-threat quarterback Peyton Ramsey.

