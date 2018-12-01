The Hoosiers try to rebound from a loss to Duke when they take on Northwestern at Assembly Hall on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will be aired on the Big Ten Network. TheHoosier.com has gathered previews and predictions for the game below.

Archie Miller and the Hoosiers host Northwestern on Saturday at 1 p.m. Rob Kinnan/USA Today Sports

Three things to watch: 1) Defending Vic Law -- Law is one of Northwestern's best 3-point shooters and statistically its top passer with a team-high 22 assists. He's clearly someone Northwestern's offense can play through because of those abilities and will be a key matchup to watch for Indiana. 2) Response from Duke game -- Perhaps being at home is the best remedy for a blowout loss. Indiana won both of its games last week after a one-point loss at Arkansas, but Northwestern - and Penn State on Tuesday - are a step up compared to UT Arlington and UC Davis. 3) Taking care of the ball -- Home or away, turnovers have been problematic for IU lately. Maybe it's been due to fatigue because of an injury-depleted rotation forcing players to log heavy minutes, or a product of the defenses it has faced in the cases of Duke and Arkansas. Will being healthier make a difference, or will the mistakes continue?

The last time Northwestern faced a player as talented as Indiana guard Romeo Langford, the Wildcats were on the receiving end of Trae Young’s menace and 30-footers. NU entered Norman, Okla. on Dec. 22, 2017, and the eventual fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft stumped the Cats on his way to a 31-point and 12-assist performance and a 104-78 Sooners win. It’s still uncertain if this year’s edition of NU’s team is superior to the one that went 15-17 last season. But seven games in, the Cats (6-1) are better equipped to handle Langford than they were Young. “(I am) just going to guard him like normal,” senior forward Vic Law, who intends to match up against Langford on Saturday, said. “I’m athletic too. I hope he’s ready.” It’ll be like making up for lost time for Law, who watched last season’s Sooners game injured on the sidelines. Guards Bryant McIntosh, Isiah Brown and Jordan Ash faced Young frequently in the Oklahoma game last season, and they each could not keep up with Young as he darted around screens to set up shots at the rim or as he faded behind the screener to pull-up for a deep three-point shot.

The Wildcats graduated backcourt stalwarts Bryant McIntosh and Scottie Lindsey, but have an interesting mix of wings on this year’s roster. The first thing that stands out when examining the Northwestern roster is the size of its most frequent lineup. The Wildcats go 6-foot-4, 6-foot-6, 6-foot-6, 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8 and have solid length at almost every position. Senior Vic Law is Northwestern’s best player and is off to a very good start in his final season. The Chicago-area native is averaging a team-best 17.9 points per game and is shooting 44.1 percent from deep. Per Synergy, Law has been effective in spot-up situations (1.21 points per possession) and as the ball handler in pick-and-roll situations (1.63).

Predictions and Probabilities